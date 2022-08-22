Iowa’s top lawmaker says voter distrust of D.C. after Trump FBI raid could boost GOP in midterms

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s top Republican lawmakers and candidates told Fox News Digital at the state fair that they will demand answers from the FBI over the attack. President Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home and state voters say they go to the polls based on concerns about how Washington, DC, is run.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has called for the release of the underlying affidavit that led the FBI to execute a search warrant for Trump’s home. He spoke in an interview with Fox News Digital at the Iowa State Fair.

“I think so Solve a lot of public relations problem if they want [make it public],” Grassley said, “because of the great historical significance of this home invasion, I believe we need full transparency.”

“I think we need some serious answers from the FBI and the Justice Department about the attack. Americans are concerned that these agencies are going to start targeting people politically, and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen. I think everyone wants justice. Enforcement, but turning these agencies into weapons for political gain. We don’t want to,” Grassley said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told Fox News Digital that the FBI raid exposed “two tiers of justice” in the US and as a result, Iowans will be motivated to go to the polls in November to vote to restore justice in the country.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “There’s two tiers of justice that I think we’re seeing. If you look at what’s happened in the past with Hillary Clinton, with President Clinton. I mean, the list goes on and on, but we still haven’t found a way to get the information that the former president needs. And then you have that. When you add a potential political opponent, it’s ridiculous and it’s scary. And people are upset about it. I hear a lot about it. They’re paying attention.”

“Transparency is the answer,” the governor added.

“We can’t have two tiers of justice in our country, and we’re going to do that through the electoral process. I think that’s what’s going to happen in November,” Reynolds told Fox News Digital.

Iowa Senator Joni Earnest added: “I don’t believe that an attack on President Trump’s home was warranted. Certainly, if they thought there was something that could harm America’s national security interests, they would have gone in right away. Don’t.”

“And I’m asking that the DOJ and the FBI release as much information as possible so that the American people know and understand what’s going on,” Ernst told Fox News Digital at the fairgrounds.

Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said the attack exposed the need for equal application of the law.

“We need to look at the FBI, investigate the FBI and, you know, look at the DOJ and find out why this attack was carried out,” Miller-Meeks told Fox News Digital. “What’s so important about them raiding a former president’s home? I think we can all say that it’s disproportionate. It’s unprecedented. And, you know, nobody is above the law, but nobody is under the law. . . . Equal treatment under the law is required.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Fox News Digital that threats against FBI agents in the days following the attack should be condemned.

“FBI agents should be able to do their job safely. But again, we were able to investigate. So I condemn any violence. Violence is never the answer. But making sure we refocus on transparency in the agency,” said the lawmaker.

Regarding the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Brenna Bird, the Republican nominee for state attorney general, said Iowans are concerned about what is happening in Washington, DC and the national FBI office. They are being targeted for their politics under the law.

She cited parents going to school board meetings and the 87,000 IRS agent jobs created under the Inflation Reduction Act as examples. “Our local law enforcement, our local FBI agents are good people committed to public safety. The problem is in Washington, DC,” she continued.

Speaking about what will drive Iowans to the voting booths this November, Grassley said inflation is the No. 1 issue for Iowans. 1 problem.

“Inflation is number one. Some people call it the cost of living, say gas prices. And the fact is, the president is not enforcing the law at the border. It irritates people,” Grassley said.

Ashley Hinson said: “Well, I think it’s all economy, economy, economy.”

“With the midterm elections, the number one inflation issue in Iowa is really hitting fuel costs, fertilizer costs for our farmers. And of course, the big concern is that we’re cutting diesel prices,” Earnest told Fox News Digital.

Reynolds said “There’s a lot of concern and frustration about what’s going on in Washington.”

“[Iowans] “They can’t believe how fast they’ve seen a really strong economy, more people are working than ever before, wages are rising, and it’s really alarming to actually see them decline in such a short period of time,” I think a lot of people said. No matter what the cost, what the cost, this Biden administration and the Democrats are basically a They feel they are trying to change who we are as a country and people are paying attention, Reynolds added.

“Well, the main issue I’m hearing from Iowans at the state fair is that they’re worried about what’s going to happen under the Biden administration and what it’s going to mean for their lives, whether it’s overreach, mandates, you name it,” Bird said. .

Bird continued, Biden is “negative for agriculture” and Iowan families are “having a hard time putting gas in the tank and buying groceries.”

“The Biden administration is a real problem for Iowa, and the reason I’m running for attorney general here in Iowa is to file lawsuits, push back against the Biden administration, overriding their mandates and imposing local social policies on Iowans through their federal funding,” she continued.