type here...
TOP STORIES Iowa teen who killed his rapist accused has been...
TOP STORIES

Iowa teen who killed his rapist accused has been sentenced to pay $150,000.

By printveela editor

-

9
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Pieper Lewis speaks at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and $150,000 in damages to the man’s family.

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP


hide title

switch title

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP

Pieper Lewis speaks at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and $150,000 in damages to the man’s family.

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP

A teenage trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced on Tuesday by an Iowa court to five years of highly supervised probation and $150,000 in damages to the man’s family. .

Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines. Both charges carried penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Polk County Judge David M. Porter on Tuesday delayed those prison sentences, meaning that if Lewis violates any part of her probation, she could be sent to prison to serve out that 20-year sentence.

As for having to pay off her rapist’s property, “this court has no other choice,” Porter said, noting that restitution is mandatory under Iowa law, which was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Lewis was 15 years old when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Officials said Lewis was a fugitive who was trying to escape an abusive life with her foster mother and was sleeping in the hallways of a Des Moines apartment building when the 28-year-old man took her in before forcibly selling her to other men for sale. sex.

Lewis said that one of these men was Brooks, and that he raped her several times in the weeks before his death. She said that a 28-year-old man at knifepoint forced her to go with Brooks to his apartment for sex. She told officials that after Brooks raped her again, she grabbed a knife from her nightstand and stabbed Brooks in a fit of rage.

Police and prosecutors did not dispute that Lewis was sexually assaulted and sold. But prosecutors argued that Brooks was asleep at the time of the stabbing and did not pose an immediate danger to Lewis.

Iowa is not among the dozens of states that have a so-called safe harbor law that gives victims of human trafficking at least some level of criminal immunity.

Lewis, who received a GED while in juvenile detention, admitted in a pre-sentencing statement that she struggled with the structure of her detention, including “why I was treated like breakable glass” or that she was not allowed to associate with her. friends or family.

“My spirit burned out but still glows through the flames,” she read in a prepared statement. “Hear me roar, watch me shine, and watch me grow.”
“I survived,” she added.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually name victims of sexual assault, but Lewis agreed to have her name used earlier in stories about her case.

Prosecutors disagreed that Lewis identified herself as a victim in the case and said she did not take responsibility for stabbing Brooks and “leaving his children fatherless”.

The judge bombarded Lewis with repeated requests to explain the wrong choice she made that led to the stabbing of Brooks, and expressed concern that she was sometimes unwilling to follow the rules set for her in juvenile prison.

“The next five years of your life will be full of rules that you disagree with, I’m sure of it,” Porter said. He later added, “This is the second chance you asked for. You won’t get a third.

Carl Schilling of the Iowa Trafficking Victims Aid Organization said a bill to create a safe harbor law for victims of trafficking was passed by the Iowa House of Representatives earlier this year but stalled in the Senate amid law enforcement concerns that it was too wide

“A working group has been set up to address these issues,” Schilling said. “Hopefully next year it will be considered again.”

Iowa does have a protection statute that gives some leeway to victims of a crime if the victim committed the violation “under duress because of the threat of serious injury from another person, provided that the defendant reasonably believed that such injury was imminent.”

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Lewis dropped that positive defense when she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and intentional infliction of bodily harm.

Previous articleSan Bernardino ended a decade of bankruptcy
Next articleEx-Green Beret, Seahawk Nate Boyer’s Next Project? Directing the film aims to help vets and athletes

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Trader Joe’s store in California, 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

UN Secretary-General says Russia’s working peace deal on food exports ‘low’

closer Video Ukraine liberates towns in Kharkiv region, battering Russian forces Fox...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Are you still missing school supplies? A home contractor has some ideas

closer Video You must have missed going back to school Skip Bedell...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

US-China experts warn of ‘bloody affair for both sides’ if war breaks out

off Video Keen: Taiwan will stand alongside China General Jack Kean expressed...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News