Iowa teen who killed his rapist accused has been sentenced to pay $150,000.

Enlarge this image switch title Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP

A teenage trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced on Tuesday by an Iowa court to five years of highly supervised probation and $150,000 in damages to the man’s family. .

Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to manslaughter and intentional injury in the June 2020 murder of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks of Des Moines. Both charges carried penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

Polk County Judge David M. Porter on Tuesday delayed those prison sentences, meaning that if Lewis violates any part of her probation, she could be sent to prison to serve out that 20-year sentence.

As for having to pay off her rapist’s property, “this court has no other choice,” Porter said, noting that restitution is mandatory under Iowa law, which was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court.

Lewis was 15 years old when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Officials said Lewis was a fugitive who was trying to escape an abusive life with her foster mother and was sleeping in the hallways of a Des Moines apartment building when the 28-year-old man took her in before forcibly selling her to other men for sale. sex.

Lewis said that one of these men was Brooks, and that he raped her several times in the weeks before his death. She said that a 28-year-old man at knifepoint forced her to go with Brooks to his apartment for sex. She told officials that after Brooks raped her again, she grabbed a knife from her nightstand and stabbed Brooks in a fit of rage.

Police and prosecutors did not dispute that Lewis was sexually assaulted and sold. But prosecutors argued that Brooks was asleep at the time of the stabbing and did not pose an immediate danger to Lewis.

Iowa is not among the dozens of states that have a so-called safe harbor law that gives victims of human trafficking at least some level of criminal immunity.

Lewis, who received a GED while in juvenile detention, admitted in a pre-sentencing statement that she struggled with the structure of her detention, including “why I was treated like breakable glass” or that she was not allowed to associate with her. friends or family.

“My spirit burned out but still glows through the flames,” she read in a prepared statement. “Hear me roar, watch me shine, and watch me grow.”

“I survived,” she added.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually name victims of sexual assault, but Lewis agreed to have her name used earlier in stories about her case.

Prosecutors disagreed that Lewis identified herself as a victim in the case and said she did not take responsibility for stabbing Brooks and “leaving his children fatherless”.

The judge bombarded Lewis with repeated requests to explain the wrong choice she made that led to the stabbing of Brooks, and expressed concern that she was sometimes unwilling to follow the rules set for her in juvenile prison.

“The next five years of your life will be full of rules that you disagree with, I’m sure of it,” Porter said. He later added, “This is the second chance you asked for. You won’t get a third.

Carl Schilling of the Iowa Trafficking Victims Aid Organization said a bill to create a safe harbor law for victims of trafficking was passed by the Iowa House of Representatives earlier this year but stalled in the Senate amid law enforcement concerns that it was too wide

“A working group has been set up to address these issues,” Schilling said. “Hopefully next year it will be considered again.”

Iowa does have a protection statute that gives some leeway to victims of a crime if the victim committed the violation “under duress because of the threat of serious injury from another person, provided that the defendant reasonably believed that such injury was imminent.”

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Lewis dropped that positive defense when she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and intentional infliction of bodily harm.