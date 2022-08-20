New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

DES MOINES, Iowa – Voters at the Iowa State Fair told Fox News Digital that President Biden is “too old” to run, regardless of whether they support the sitting president, and that rising inflation is a top issue driving them. Vote in the November midterm elections.

David told Fox News Digital that he wants to vote based on politicians who help Iowans and took issue with the Biden administration’s policies, especially during the pandemic.

“I think the Biden administration messed up a lot of policies, especially coming out of Covid. We saw more deaths under Biden than under Trump, even though it started when Trump first touched on Covid,” David explained.

Asked if he thinks Biden should run in 2024, David said he’s “too old.”

“Even though people like his policies, I think he’s too old for that. I think a lot of Democrats would be better off putting someone who has better policies and has the ability to fill that position,” David continued.

Another Iowan said “the economy” is the number one factor motivating him to vote in the midterm elections.

Another voter, Gregg, cited “low fuel prices” as a major motivating factor if he ends up voting in the midterms, and he said he feels better under the Trump administration than the Biden administration.

When asked if Biden would run for re-election in 2024, Gregg said, “No.”

“I can’t really tell you, I don’t know if anyone does really well,” he said. “But the way things have turned out, it looks like he’s not doing enough or the right things.”

“We’re in a lot of trouble right now,” Dave told Fox News Digital, “about inflation and how we’re making it worse. We have to stop.”

Mary said she was better off under Trump, and Dave said, “We’ll be better off under the next president, certainly not Biden.”

“I don’t think he can [run for re-election],” Mary said of Biden. “He doesn’t.”

Dave questioned whether Biden was actually running the country: “I don’t think he’s running it right now.”

Iowans Philip and Mallory said they don’t want him to run in 2024, even though they say they’re better off under Biden.

“No [because of] his age He should step down and endorse someone else,” they told Fox News Digital.

Pam and Doug told Fox News Digital that they are better off under Biden, “no real question,” “He’s doing things for people without the scandal and the hoopla about how great he is.”

“And the choice you gave us between Biden and Trump, Trump is not fit to be president of the United States,” Doug said.