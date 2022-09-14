New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Running Republican in Iowa President Biden has launched a new six-figure ad buy giving “The Bird” for state attorneys general.

Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird, The GOP candidate for Iowa attorney general She launched the new announcement on Wednesday as the 2022 midterm general elections are in full swing.

“As county attorney, I will proudly stand up for the rule of law and do so as Iowa’s attorney general,” Bird said in a press release obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital.

IOWA Rep. Miller-Meeks buys a $2 million discount in re-election dogfight

“The federal government is trampling on the Constitution and our liberties and it must stop. When I am elected attorney general, I will protect Iowans from Biden’s radical policies,” she continued.

The new ad — titled “Give ‘Em the Bird” — highlights Bird’s career as a “tough-as-nails prosecutor that criminals and liberals fear most” and how she will stand with the Biden administration to protect Iowans’ freedoms.

“As Attorney General, Brenna Bird will protect Iowa from Biden’s extreme agenda,” the statement said, encouraging Ivons to give “The Bird” to Biden and liberals.

“Bird will defend the rule of law and fight Biden’s immigration disaster,” the statement said. “Brenna Bird stands up for law enforcement and always supports the blue.”

“I’m Brenna Bird, and I’ll give Joe Biden what he deserves,” Bird said at the end of the announcement.

Bird’s ad will run across Iowa in multiple media markets after the Republican Attorneys General Association injected $1 million into her campaign.

The six-figure ad buy comes as the GOP falls short of candidates statewide and nationally.

Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks dropped $2 million on an ad buy earlier this month in her escalating re-election dogfight.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Miller-Meeks’ $2 million surpassed her Democrat opponent Christina Bohannon’s $1.7 million ad buy earlier this month by $300,000. This seat is very red in Iowa, but recent polls show it’s not a sure win for the Republican, though it’s still headed that way.

Close races are far from Miller-Meeks’ wheelhouse, though — the Iowa Republican won her last election by just six votes, earning her the affectionate nickname “Landslide” from her House Republican colleagues.