An Iowa man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting his wife with a crossbow in the middle of the night, the Ottumwa Police Department said.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries in the attack, which occurred around 1:00 a.m., and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested her husband in the woods around 10:00 a.m. that day

George Edward Dennison, 68, is facing charges of attempted murder and domestic abuse. He is being held at the Wapello County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The couple lived together at their home in southeast Iowa, police said.