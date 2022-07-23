New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Iowa hired Laurenda Holston as assistant athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Anthony Embree to the newly created position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator, the university announced Friday.

The move comes as the university faces a lawsuit from former football players who allege they suffered discrimination and harassment from coaches and staff because they are black.

“This increase in our staff reinforces our entire campus and athletics department’s commitment to DEI, as we move forward with increased staffing and resources in this critical area while working with our student-athletes and staff,” said Liz Tovar, senior associate athletic director. Director and University Executive Officer and Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Holston previously held athletic department support positions at Purdue and Georgia Tech. Embry worked in academic support in the athletic departments at Coastal Carolina and the University of Portland.

The former players’ lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, his son. They allege they were subjected to racial slurs, forced to abandon black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by Kirk Ferentz, held to different standards than white athletes and retaliated against for speaking out. Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace was added as a defendant in the lawsuit in April.

With a trial set for March 2023, former players have demanded financial losses and cultural changes within the athletic department. Aaron Mendes, Brandon Simon, Javon Foy, Akram Wadley, Marcel Joly, Jonathan Parker and Darian Cooper are the plaintiffs.

The university agreed to pay strength coach Chris Doyle $1.1 million as part of a resignation agreement in June 2020, after dozens of former players said he was discriminated against and discriminated against on social media. Doyle has denied the allegations.