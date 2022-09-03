New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With the true start of the college football season on Saturday, some of the sport’s greatest traditions also returned.

Perhaps the most heartfelt takes place at the University of Iowa.

In 2017, the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital opened its new building overlooking the stadium. When the hospital opened, a fan thought of a new tradition.

It is called the “Hockey Wave”, “Kinnick Wave” or simply “The Wave”. At the end of the first quarter of every home Iowa Hawkeyes game, the crowd turns to the hospital to cheer on pediatric patients. The players – including the opposition – were also joined by officials, staff and broadcasters.

This tradition is only five years old, but its memories last a lifetime.

The Wisconsin Badgers don’t play until 7 p.m., but the House of Pain can already be busting through some pregame tailgates.

At the end of the third quarter of every Badger home game, their 1992 hit “Jump Around” blasts over the public address system. And, you can imagine what the fans will do.

Every Saturday is leg day in Madison, right?

Some teams trolled Wisconsin with a song. After Minnesota upset Wisconsin to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy last year, Golden Gopher fans stormed the field and the stadium played the rival song.

Another more recent tradition was discovered by accident, this one in Ann Arbor.

During Michigan’s 2016 game against Wisconsin at The Big House, stadium officials decided to play “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, and the place went into chaos.

It has been played at every UM home game since, including Saturday. In last year’s Big 10 Championship Game, fans took it upon themselves to belt it out.

Another tradition returns Saturday, this one in South Carolina.

Like Michigan’s “Mr. Brightside,” it’s pretty much an accident.

In 2009, no. 4 Ole Miss travels to Columbia and is coming off a loss against the Gamecocks. In the third quarter, Darude’s smash hit “Sandstorm” was played and the audience went wild.

After a sack, it was played again. And all hell broke loose. There was an illegal substitution because of how loud it was, the next play was unfinished, upset and a A tradition was born. (Fast forward to the 2:20 mark below to see the birth of the tradition).

