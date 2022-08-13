New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in November discussed moving his adopted “special needs girl” around the world and “corrected her” in a video shared with Fox News Digital. .

The video shows Franken briefly discussing his family life at a campaign meet-and-greet in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Aug. 6.

“Wife, two kids,” Franken said in the video. “A special needs girl was adopted, drugged and rehabilitated all over the world. [She’s] Now a partially working adult. That’s what we want in life.”

It’s unclear what Franken means by saying he “fixed” his adopted daughter. His campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

IOWA Democrat Senate Candidate Wants to ‘Liberalize’ the State Like California

Franken served in the Navy from 1978 until his retirement in 2017, attaining the rank of vice admiral. According to his biography, his family moved around the world during his career and struggled at times to care for his child.

“As a father of children with disabilities, he has seen what inconsistent care can look like over the years, having been transferred 17 different times,” Franken’s campaign website states. “She will have great support in one community and no further support.”

Franken often mentions his daughter in campaign materials and interviews when discussing education issues or calling for health care reform — which he says should copy the military health care system for all Americans.

“I think we should have the type of health care that I had in 40 years in the military. And so did my family,” Franken told Iowa PBS in June. “It’s allowed us to live a full and really committed life. Preventative, dental, vision. Even for a special needs daughter. But it’s transitioned to using different words, Medicare for all, single payer, universal, etc. But it can be something every American deserves. If we took a cue from the US military and copied the type of health care they provide we would be a more efficient and healthier population.”

Franken won the Democratic nomination for Senate in June, defeating Abby Finkenauer, who saw Grassley as the establishment Democratic choice.

Grassley and Franken have already sparred, with the 88-year-old Republican incumbent saying his opponent is out of touch with Iowans and Franken saying the oldest GOP senator should be replaced.

Several statements from Franken have prompted GOP attacks, including a campaign stop where Franken said he would not serve in the military for someone who flew a “f— Biden” sign.

in a April interview With the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, Franken said he supports revoking the tax-exempt status of churches that hold specific positions on same-sex marriage. Franken said he went to a church where the pastor said “no gay person can be a Christian” and believes no gay person should run for US president.

“It’s a belief system in America,” Franken said. “If a church holds those views and it’s part of their accepted views… I’ll take away their tax breaks and use that as a club to make sure that religious understanding, tolerance, etc. are based on basic human rights. Twisting the text of your faith,” Franken said.