New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nearly 10 months since the fatal “Rust” shooting that left cinematographer Halina Hutchins dead, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has received a full forensic report from the FBI.

Santa Fe sheriff’s detectives received the forensic reports completed by the FBI on August 2, according to a press release. They are then forwarded “for review” to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

“OMI has advised the Sheriff’s Office that these forensic reports are necessary to finalize their investigation,” the release reads. The sheriff’s office received “official OMI reports” on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide and Computer Crimes Unit in New York are still actively assisting the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in obtaining and processing Alec Baldwin’s phone records, according to the release.

“The District Attorney’s Office is working with Suffolk County PD and Baldwin’s attorney to obtain phone records,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. “Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assistance and forwards those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes.”

‘Rust’ investigation: Alec Baldwin may have fired gun without pulling trigger, Santa Fe says

After the phone records are obtained, as well as the official OMI and forensic reports are reviewed, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s investigative case is forwarded to the District Attorney for review and eventual final charging decisions.

In March, Baldwin addressed the shooting of “Rust” during a film festival and shared that he was “hopeful” that he would not face any criminal charges.

In an interview at the Boulder International Film Festival, festival special events programmer and panel moderator Ron Bostwick opened the floor to Baldwin, 64.

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ set shooting recreated in video simulation

Baldwin talked about how there are “two victims” but suggests there are some people who file lawsuits who are “financially motivated” and chasing “deep pockets litigants,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“From the beginning, from the moment it happened, everybody laid out — all the agony and pain, the horrible feelings and, of course, there were two victims and no one, so to speak — that we had. According to THR, certain people are not interested in knowing what really happened. dealt with the situation,” Baldwin said.

“I’m very hopeful that we won’t be held criminally responsible when the facts come out, but it changed my life. And it doesn’t mean in the general sense that I was involved in something or that someone passed,” he said. . “I mean, I was in a situation where I killed a guy. It changed my life in terms of the performance of weapons in movies and television.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The actor holding a gun was released on the set of a New Mexico movie on October 21. Killing Hutchins And director Joel Souza was injured. Baldwin has maintained his innocence and said in a television interview that he did not pull the trigger.

His statements angered Hutchins’ husband, Matthew filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin. Along with Matthew Hutchins, some “Rust” crew members are suing Baldwin and “Rust” production.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and discharging it is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matthew Hutchins said. NBC News “Today” Co-anchor Hoda Kotb in an interview in February.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“But gun safety isn’t the only issue on that set.” Hutchins added. “Many industry standards are not in practice and there are many responsible parties.”