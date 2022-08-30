Investigation launched after infant in British Columbia interior reportedly died while waiting for an ambulance

BC Emergency Medical Services says it is investigating a report of the infant’s death last week while waiting for an ambulance in a small town in the south interior, calling it a “heartbreaking loss”.

A statement from the British Columbia Emergency Medical Service said it received a call on August 25 to answer a patient in the Barrier area, about 80km north of Kamloops.

The agency has not confirmed the patient’s age or cause of death, but says it has opened a case review and will work with the patient care quality office to contact the family and resolve any questions or concerns.

Troy Clifford, president of BC EMS paramedics, spoke to the media over the weekend about the death of an infant at the Barrier.

Clifford said his organization will continue to address the “provincial staffing crisis”, including in communities like the Barrier, which he says are “often left without proper ambulance service for extended periods of time due to staffing.” problems.”

However, he was unable to confirm whether the timing of the ambulance’s arrival was a contributing factor to the infant’s death, instead forwarding queries to the Emergency Medical Services.

The agency said the nearest available ambulance was dispatched immediately and local firefighters were also asked to help with the call.

Mayor wants change

In the meantime, Barrier Mayor Ward Stamer is calling for flexibility with first responders being allowed to transport patients to hospital following death reports.

Stamer said his community has a first responder society with a car that can come when the BC ambulance service can’t, but they’re not allowed to transport patients to the hospital.

He said this needs to change as the community grapples with gaps in service, which means first responders may not be available when someone calls 911.

In an interview on Monday, the mayor said he was not told how long it took paramedics to respond to a call about an infant last Thursday.

He was unable to provide details of what happened, saying only that there was an “incident in intensive care” involving a small child who died.

Stamer said everything he knows is based on what Troy Clifford told the media – that there was a fully manned car at the Barrier, but it was sent south to help in Kamloops.

There is usually one ambulance in the Barrier and two in Clearwater, about 60 kilometers to the north, but they are used throughout the region, Stamer said.

“As far as I understand, that Thursday evening there was only one car in all of Kamloops, and therefore ours was taken from us,” he said.

The service does not tell the local government when the Barrier-based ambulance is heading elsewhere, he said, until it does.

Problems of rural ambulance

Stamer described a situation about two weeks ago when a woman in the Barrier had a stroke where an ambulance service could not be immediately available. The woman’s daughter was stopped by the RCMP for speeding while taking her mother to a hospital in Kamloops, about 66 kilometers away, and ended up being escorted by a mountaineer, he said.

“We all have those stories,” he said of rural communities across British Columbia.

Stamer said there is “a higher level of concern” in the Barrier as residents do not know what level of ambulance might be available on a given day.

“Should we prepare our residents, like evacuate warnings so you have a full tank of gas so you can throw someone in a pickup truck and take them into town? Sometimes we’re just about where we are,” he said.

Stamer said he and other mayors from the interior of British Columbia are talking about getting together at a meeting of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities next month to try to get provincial attention.

“We are not trying to point fingers here and we are not blaming anyone,” he said.

“We just want to be able to sit down and see if we can have a constructive meeting to see if we can come up with some short term solutions to the problems we all face in these communities.”