The Department of Education opened an investigation at the University of Southern California on Tuesday after a student said anti-Semitic attacks forced her to resign as student body vice president.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center filed a complaint on behalf of the student, Rose Ritch, alleging USC “failed to take prompt and effective steps to end the harassment or eliminate the hostile environment.”

Rich was originally elected vice president of the undergraduate student government in February 2020, but she said she was the target of anti-Semitic harassment during her campaign and after the election.

Fellow students told the student body president to “ask your Zionist ** VP to resign,” saying that Rich had “openly expressed pro-Israel sentiments and alienated Palestinian students,” and asked how Rich planned to “hold . [herself] Responsible for being a very vocal Zionist,” according to the complaint.

Rich stepped down in August 2020, in an article Op-ed for Newsweek that she was “harassed and pressured for months” about her identity as “a Jew who supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state—that is, a Zionist.”

“The suggestion that my support for a Jewish homeland would disqualify me for office or justify my impeachment plays into the oldest and worst stereotypes of Jews: the charge of dual loyalty and holding all Jews responsible for the actions of the Israeli government,” Rich wrote.

A USC spokeswoman said Tuesday that the school “has made a number of commitments to combat anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish hatred” over the past two years.

“We are taking these steps to further build on the welcoming environment we have created for our Jewish community. We look forward to addressing any concerns or questions the US Department of Education has in this regard,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.