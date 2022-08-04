‘Invest in women’: Female athletes changing the landscape on ownership in professional sports

As a player in the WNBA, Renee Montgomery didn’t give much thought to who managed the league’s 12 teams.

“I’m not thinking about ownership, I’m just thinking about championships,” Montgomery, the fourth overall pick in the 2009 draft, told USA TODAY Sports.

But when a unique opportunity presented itself in early 2021, Montgomery, a two-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx, decided it was time to think about the next chapter.

Following a public outcry that forced former owner and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler to sell the Atlanta Dream — Loeffler made disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, which WNBA players have long supported — Montgomery partnered with two others to buy the Dream (she was also the team’s vice president). To buy, she first had to retire as a player.

“It was hard to give up my basketball career, but I felt it was worth it,” Montgomery said.

The move from the court to the front office makes Montgomery the first, and so far only, player in the WNBA to have an ownership stake. But in professional sports, she is far from out.

For decades, ownership of professional sports teams typically went to someone who checked three boxes: rich, white, male. That’s starting to change across the country as current and former female athletes invest in the next generation of women’s sports, buy into teams and leagues, play a vital role off the field or court.

Montgomery in Atlanta and Naomi Osaka in North Carolina (Osaka is part-owner of the North Carolina Courage, an NWSL team). Former WNBA All-Star Swin Cash, now vice president of basketball operations and team development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, said the WNBA raised $75 million in capital last season.

Soon-to-be-retired Sue Bird is arguably the greatest point guard in women’s basketball history, she announced last week. Join the group of investors NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL (Bird is a New York native). Founding investors of Angel City FC, the NWSL’s Los Angeles club, are 18 former or current female athletes, including female athletic talent, Olympians Julie Foudy, Shawn Johnson East, Candace Parker, Lindsay Vonn and Serena Williams.

After years of urging companies and businesses to bet on women’s sports, the all-time greats are taking their own advice.

“It’s more than just a trend at this point,” said Olga Harvey, chief strategy and impact officer at the Women’s Sports Foundation. “It’s a movement.”

The athletes’ children are also participating: 4-year-old Olympia Ohanian Jr., daughter of Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and 3-year-old Kavia Wade, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union — known by her Instagram alter ego “Shady Baby” — also in Angel City. shares, making them the youngest in the sport. (Due to a packed toddler schedule, Olympia Ohanian was not available for comment.)

According to Montgomery, this is just the beginning.

“I think you’re going to see a lot more player-to-owner pathways, and I think it’s going to become more common soon,” Montgomery explained, adding that ownership, “where the empowered athlete speaks their voice,” is the obvious next step. Montgomery, along with NFL standouts Marshawn Lynch, Todd Gurley and Marcus Peters, is part owner of the FCF Beasts, a professional indoor football team.

“There is no better indicator that this is truly a new day for women’s sports than to see former professionals investing their hard-earned capital back into the game,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman told USA TODAY Sports. “In my conversations with former athletes, their motivation centers around the belief that the time is now. They can make sure they’re doing their part for the next generation of girls, who we all know will have a more equal world.”

A worthwhile investment

Shortly after social media erupted in response to apparent disparities between the setups for the 2021 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, a national conversation began about investments in women’s sports and their market value. The 2021 report, commissioned by the NCAA, reveals what many female athletes and coaches have argued for years: Women’s sports can be a moneymaker and a worthwhile investment if given a chance.

Sports insiders and experts who spoke to USA TODAY Sports said the move was the result of a combination of forces.

First, although the COVID-19 pandemic hampered immediate expansion for both the WNBA and NWSL, women’s sports returned before professional men’s sports (the NWSL was first). As a result, they got primetime TV slots. The number of viewers has increased significantly. In subsequent seasons, the networks decided to make women’s sports the norm in primetime.

Berman said no fans in the stands at any sporting event allowed a “natural reset” of the narrative that women’s sports are struggling with attendance. Now that fans are back everywhere and often fill areas and stadiums specifically for women’s teams, “it’s really changed the way people believe in the power of women’s sports as a business.”

New and younger consumers are “very digitally savvy,” says Harvey at WSF, and female athletes in particular have leaned into it, building followings on social media that translate to more fans. Big-name brands and stars buying into women’s sports — one of Angel City’s founders is Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman — have also turned heads.

More money is undoubtedly part of the equation. As female athletes sign big contracts and cash in on important endorsements, they have more change to play with.

“It’s a very new phenomenon because opportunities for women to have that ownership profile have historically been limited,” said Cheryl Cookey, a professor of women’s and gender studies at Purdue University whose research focuses on media coverage of women’s sports. If they take the reins and take it upon themselves, it will be more effective and efficient in growing women’s sports.”

The trick, says Cooke, is to ensure that women’s sports are never confined to the grassroots. Attracting the average sports fan, not just the niche women’s sports fan, is key to continued growth. Male athletes investing in women’s sports — former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, like Bird, is investing in Gotham — also supports the theory that women’s sports are a viable product.

“In the last data report I saw, men still make up 60% of our fans,” Berman said. “I think a lot of people are surprised to learn that men are following women’s sports. Our ecosystem is overwhelmingly male.”

Male athletes putting their dollars toward women’s sports “is just from the standpoint that they’re doing the right thing,” she said, but “these male athletes are also entrepreneurs” and see a viable product that they can recoup. on investment.

Energy retention

According to owners, the growth and staying power of professional women’s sports — the WNBA is in its 26th season — has also played a role in the trend of owners away from female-athletes.

Saskia Weber was the backup keeper on the US Women’s National Team that won the 1999 World Cup, fueling the women’s soccer craze in the United States. Weber, now 51 and one of Angel City’s part-owners, said the decision to get involved financially wasn’t taken with much conviction.

“When Captain Julie Foudy calls, you answer the phone,” Weber said with a laugh. Foudy, a standout on the ’99 team, rounded up a group of USWNT alums and convinced them to buy with Angel City.

“For us in the ’99s, our mission is to elevate the future of women’s soccer, and (the investment) is the next step in that,” Weber said. “To put our names, love, passion and financial commitment behind Angel City and the NWSL, it’s a no-brainer.”

Angel City, which has 99 co-owners, offers a different blueprint for ownership, Harvey said.

“They made a splash because they were predominantly female owners, but they had this new model where you don’t have to be a multimillionaire to own a team,” Harvey explained. “It’s not an all-or-nothing game anymore.”

Montgomery echoed that sentiment, pointing out that ownership often becomes a family affair as shares are passed down from generation to generation. Getting in as an outsider is very difficult. But she expects to see more of it, because athletes, like any employee, want to work for someone who “works for them, likes the brand and believes in it.”

Does that mean Montgomery is trying to convince some other retired WNBA players to join her owners’ meetings?

Not much, she said. But she is thinking about her next investment.

“I love being a part of sports organizations, so if the NWSL comes to Atlanta, I definitely want to cheer them on,” Montgomery said. “I actually played soccer in high school, so that doesn’t even stretch.”