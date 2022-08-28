Invasion and illegal exploitation of indigenous lands in Brazil tripled under Bolsonaro, advocacy group says

(CNN) Invasion and illegal extraction of natural resources on Brazil’s protected indigenous lands has tripled since the presidency. Jair Bolsonaro According to the report of the Indigenous Missionary Council in Brazil (CIMI) took office in 2019.

“This government favors exploitation and private appropriation of indigenous territories,” the council said.

In 2021, 305 such incidents occurred in 22 states in Brazil, compared to only 109 in 2018, CIMI, a Christian organization that supports the rights of indigenous peoples in Brazil, reported.

CIMI said that encroachment on indigenous lands has been increasing since 2016, but has increased during Bolsonaro’s government.

“In addition to the quantitative increase in cases and lands affected by the illegal activities of miners, loggers, poachers, fishermen and land grabbers, invaders intensified their presence in local areas and the brutality of their actions,” the council said. , accused Bolsonaro of undermining protection.