Invasion and illegal exploitation of indigenous lands in Brazil tripled under Bolsonaro, advocacy group says

(CNN)Invasion and illegal extraction of natural resources on Brazil’s protected indigenous lands has tripled since the presidency. Jair Bolsonaro According to the report of the Indigenous Missionary Council in Brazil (CIMI) took office in 2019.
“This government favors exploitation and private appropriation of indigenous territories,” the council said.
In 2021, 305 such incidents occurred in 22 states in Brazil, compared to only 109 in 2018, CIMI, a Christian organization that supports the rights of indigenous peoples in Brazil, reported.
CIMI said that encroachment on indigenous lands has been increasing since 2016, but has increased during Bolsonaro’s government.
“In addition to the quantitative increase in cases and lands affected by the illegal activities of miners, loggers, poachers, fishermen and land grabbers, invaders intensified their presence in local areas and the brutality of their actions,” the council said. , accused Bolsonaro of undermining protection.
One example is the Bolsonaro-era regulation known as “Normative Instruction 9,” which made it easier for private landowners to obtain property certificates in previously off-limits lands, the CIMI report said. The regulation states that landowners can register property on any land that is not officially marked as indigenous territory. But there are regions that are in the middle of a lengthy process to be officially demarcated as indigenous land, where private landowners have been able to lay claim.
“General Instruction 09, in essence, is intended to provide legality and permit the issuance of property titles to encroachers on indigenous lands,” it said. CIMI report.
Bolsonaro has argued at length That he is working to protect Brazil’s natural resources. In May, he signed an environmental protection order to increase penalties for illegal logging, fishing, burning, hunting and deforestation. And during his presidency, National Indian Foundation of Brazil (FUNAI) — a government agency that oversees policies related to indigenous communities — invested $16 million in monitoring indigenous lands to combat illegal activities there.
However, Bolsonaro has called for indigenous lands to be developed, saying the natural resources they contain should be used for the economic well-being of the country and indigenous groups.
According to the CIMI report, this set of actions — intended to amend the constitution through a series of speeches, norms and bills — gave the invaders the confidence to carry out their illegal activities on indigenous soil.
“Illegal mining sites (garimpos) have now developed extensive infrastructure, invaders have increased deforestation of forest areas to open pastures and plant monocultures, and hunters, fishermen and loggers have intensified their incursions into the territories,” the report said.
“Indigenous people cannot live poor on rich land,” Bolsonaro said in April 2019, adding that “trillions of reais are underground” on their protected lands.
Data from the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) shows that the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has increased under his presidency, setting a new record. Deforestation of the Amazon In the first half of 2022.
According to data from INPE satellites, 3,750 square kilometers (1,448 square miles) were deforested between January 1 and June 24 – the largest area since 2016, when the organization began monitoring.
In a response to CNN, the Ministry of Environment pointed to INPE data that shows deforestation on indigenous lands has decreased by 26.8% between 2019 and 2021. While accurate, Bolsonaro ignores data from 2018, the year before he took office. INPE data shows that between 2018 and 2019, deforestation in these same regions almost doubled.
According to the CIMI report, the indigenous communities most affected by illegal activities on protected lands were the Yanomami, Munduruku, Pataxo, Muras, Uru-u-Wau-Vous, Caripuna, Chiquitanos and Cadiveus peoples in Brazil.
“We don’t fight over someone else’s property. We just want what is traditionally ours,” Alainir Aquinas Zimendis of the Kiowa people said in a CIMI report.
“The violence will continue, but we will fight, resist, pray and sing,” Alenir added.