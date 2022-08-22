Entertainment Introducing leading lady and Australian actress Nicole Kidman Entertainment Introducing leading lady and Australian actress Nicole Kidman By printveela editor - August 23, 2022 3 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Australian actress Nicole Kidman started acting in 1983 in Sydney, Australia. She starred in “Bush Christmas” and “BMX Bandits” the same year. (Eric Robert/Sigma/Sigma via Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Kidman’s career began in 1990 after starring in “Days of Thunder” alongside Tom Cruise. They started dating and got married the same year. The couple adopted two children, Isabella Jane Cruz and Connor Cruz. They divorced in 2001. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise photographed in "Days of Thunder" in 1990. In 1995, the actress played Dr. Chase Meridian in "Batman Forever" opposite Val Kilmer, Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones. Nicole Kidman and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001. The pair played Christian and Satine in "Moulin Rouge!" Kidman won an Academy Award for Best Actress following the release of her 2002 film "The Hours." In 2005, she played Samantha Stephens in the remake of "Bewitched". In 2012, she starred in "The Paperboy" alongside Zac Efron, Matthew McConaughey and John Cusack. Nicole Kidman married her husband Keith Urban in 2006. They welcomed daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in 2008. Kidman and Urban had their second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, in 2010. Nicole Kidman has starred in popular TV shows such as "Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Undoing," and "Big Little Lies." Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, played her elegant victim, Celeste Wright, in "Big Little Lies," making the scenes of domestic abuse difficult to watch. In 2021, Kidman starred as Lucille Ball in the drama film "Being the Ricardos". Javier Bardem plays Ball's husband Desi Arnaz. Kidman won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Nicole Kidman has been nominated for five Oscars, 14 Critics' Choice Awards, 17 Golden Globe Awards and more. She has won more than 100 awards in the film industry. In what year was slavery abolished in the US?
GOP Senate candidate Ted Budd rips Democrat, 'deceptively running moderate' despite scrapping police ties