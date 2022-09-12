NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

  • Image 1 of 10

    Kate Middleton, officially Catherine, Princess of Wales, is married to Prince William, next in line to the royal throne. (Getty Images)

  • Young Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton
    Image 2 of 10

    Kate Middleton and Prince William met at St Andrews University in 2001. The young couple dated until 2011 and got engaged that year. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton's wedding gown at her royal wedding to Prince William
    Image 3 of 10

    Kate Middleton and Prince William became engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. He proposed with a ring that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. They were married in Westminster Abbey. Middleton’s dress was designed by Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton with her younger sister Pippa Middleton in 2011
    Image 4 of 10

    Kate Middleton has two siblings, Philippa (Pippa) Middleton and James Middleton. Kate’s younger sister Pippa is an English socialite and columnist. Here are the sisters at the wedding of Sam Walley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton and her mother Carole Middleton at Royal Ascot 2017
    Image 5 of 10

    Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton’s mother, is an English businesswoman. She is married to Michael Middleton. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
    Image 6 of 10

    Princess Kate Middleton is a patron of many charities and organizations. She is involved in charity work with children, focusing her efforts on art, science, armed services and more. Middleton was involved with charities before joining the royal family and has continued her work ever since. (Getty Images)

  • Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
    Image 7 of 10

    Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton who was pregnant with Meghan Markle in 2018
    Image 8 of 10

    Pregnant Kate Middleton with Meghan Markle at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William
    Image 9 of 10

    Kate Middleton gave birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015 in Cambridge. Here is a mother with her daughter on a trip to Poland in 2017. (Getty Images)

  • Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton in 2019
    Image 10 of 10

    Kate Middleton sits with sister, Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law Meghan Markle of Sussex at the 2019 Wimbledon tennis tournament. (Getty Images)