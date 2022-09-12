Entertainment Introducing Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales: senior royal, mother,... Entertainment Introducing Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales: senior royal, mother, wife By printveela editor - September 13, 2022 2 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Kate Middleton, officially Catherine, Princess of Wales, is married to Prince William, next in line to the royal throne. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Kate Middleton and Prince William met at St Andrews University in 2001. The young couple dated until 2011 and got engaged that year. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Kate Middleton and Prince William became engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. He proposed with a ring that belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. They were married in Westminster Abbey. Middleton's dress was designed by Sarah Burton and Alexander McQueen. Kate Middleton has two siblings, Philippa (Pippa) Middleton and James Middleton. Kate's younger sister Pippa is an English socialite and columnist. Here are the sisters at the wedding of Sam Walley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin. Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother, is an English businesswoman. She is married to Michael Middleton. Princess Kate Middleton is a patron of many charities and organizations. She is involved in charity work with children, focusing her efforts on art, science, armed services and more. Middleton was involved with charities before joining the royal family and has continued her work ever since. Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Pregnant Kate Middleton with Meghan Markle at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. Kate Middleton gave birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015 in Cambridge. Here is a mother with her daughter on a trip to Poland in 2017. Kate Middleton sits with sister, Pippa Middleton and brother-in-law Meghan Markle of Sussex at the 2019 Wimbledon tennis tournament. 