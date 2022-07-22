Internet troll ‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty to Capitol riots

A militant Internet man pleaded guilty Friday to joining a group that attacked the US capitol There he broadcast a live video that incriminated him and other rioters, according to court filings.

Anthem Geonet Known to his social media followers as “Baked Alaska,” he faces up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of marching, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol building.

US District Judge Emmett Sullivan will sentence Geonet on January 12, 2023.

A judge scheduled a March 2023 trial for Gionet after he refused to plead guilty During the previous trial. Sullivan declined to plead guilty in May to Anthem Gionet, who was scheduled for a plea deal hearing after he pleaded not guilty.

At the start of Friday’s virtual hearing, defense attorney Zachary Thornley told the judge that a protester was outside Gionet’s Florida home and was recording the hearing on a telephone, a violation of court rules.

“What protest?” asked the judge.

“I suppose him a man,” replied Thornley.

The judge ordered court staff to shut down the telephone line, preventing the public from hearing Geonet’s plea.

Two lawyers for Geonet did not immediately respond to calls for comment after the hearing.

After entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Geonet broadcast a live video showing itself inside the building and repeatedly encouraging other rioters to stay there.

“Come in. let’s go Come inside. Make yourselves at home,” Gionet told the other rioters, according to court filings along with his guilty plea.

Geonet joins others in chanting “Patriots are in control!” and “Whose House? Our house!” Before leaving, he allegedly called a police officer an “oath breaker,” according to the FBI.

Federal authorities have used the Geonet video to prosecute other rioters, including three people from New York City. Antonio Ferrigno, Francis Connor and Anton Lunik pleaded guilty to rioting charges in April. Geonet’s live stream caught them on Sen. showed up at Jeff Merkley’s office, according to court filings accompanying their plea agreements.

Geonet worked at BuzzFeed before using social media to build an online following in far-right political circles. Defense attorney Zachary Thornley said Gionet “has been a member of the press for a long time.”

“His actions on a day when a lot of people walked into the capitol were nothing less than what he’d always done. Filmed it. That’s what he does,” Thornley said. wrote in a court filing last year .

Lawyers disputed the claim that Geonet was a member of the news media.

Geonet is known for posting videos in which he tries to pull a prank or troll his targets. He also has a history of encouraging radical extremism. He was scheduled to speak at a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 before violence erupted in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia. .

Mainstream internet platforms, including Twitter, suspended Geonet accounts before January 6. At the Capitol, he’s streaming video live using a Fringe service called DLive.

Defendants in other Capitol riots have claimed they were acting as journalists, not rebels.

Infowars is hosted by Jonathan Owen Shroyer She asked a judge to throw out her riot charges. Schroer’s attorney argued that the Justice Department was prosecuting him against his constitutionally protected “rights to protest, free speech and report the news.” Prosecutors countered that the First Amendment does not protect Shroyer’s conduct in the Capitol.

Gionet, who grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested in Houston less than two weeks after the riots. After his arrest, he moved from Arizona to Florida.

In January, Gionet was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor charges stemming from a December 2020 encounter with officers who fired pepper spray at an employee at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gionet’s plea agreement included a provision allowing investigators to review any of his social media accounts for posts during the Capitol riots.