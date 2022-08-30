International student says she spent months in mental anguish after Canadian immigration mistake

Warning: This story contains suicidal thoughts.

An international student says she ran out of money and spent months in distress after arriving in Canada because an immigration officer didn’t give her the right paperwork allowing her to work part-time while studying in northern Ontario.

Shreya Rajput arrived from India on December 17 to study IT at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie.

It wasn’t until last Friday that Shreya Rajput found out that she was finally able to get a social security number, which she couldn’t apply for until she got the right education document.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told CBC News: “The department deeply regrets this mistake.”

But that’s little compensation for Rajput, who said the mistake took a toll on her mental health.

Student relies on savings to survive

Rajput’s problems began after she arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport. An immigration officer printed out a study permit without the condition that she would be allowed to work 20 hours a week, which is the standard document for international students.

She only discovered the error when she applied to Canada Services in January of this year to apply for a Social Security number and was told she was not eligible because her study permit did not include a condition.

Relying on some savings, she began her studies and began researching how to fix the mistake.

I broke down emotionally because I completely ran out of money. – Shreya Rajput, international student

Rajput followed the instructions she found on the IRCC website to fix the problem and sent them a photocopy of her study permit.

More than two months later, she was notified that the duplicate was no good and she needed to send the original study permit. Rajput sent the original document and said she received a response in June that the IRCC Operations Center was not handling requests like hers.

“This is exactly the time when I had a mental breakdown. I broke down emotionally because I completely ran out of money,” Rajput said. She also said that the stress became so intense that she even had suicidal thoughts.

She contacted a childhood friend who lives in North Bay, 435 kilometers east of Sault Ste. Marie, and asked to move in with him. After that, she mostly attended school remotely, unless required to be in Sault Ste. Marie on campus.

“Now he bears my expenses. And sometimes my parents send some stuff and some money,” said Rajput, who still lives in North Bay and plans to resume classes in January 2023. In the meantime, she does not work and relies on the help of family and friends.

While studying at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, a Rajput, says she had to stay with a childhood friend in North Bay, 435 kilometers away, because she couldn’t afford to pay the rent. (Algom University)

In an email to CBC News, IRCC spokeswoman Isabelle Dubois said the Rajput study permit issue was the result of human error. The paperwork she was originally given was missing a line allowing her to work on or off campus.

Dubois also confirmed that Rajput’s application for a social security number was approved on August 26, 2022.

“A study permit will be mailed to her,” Dubois wrote in an email.

“Individuals who are eligible to work on or off campus will have these notes printed on their study permit, which will then allow them to apply for a Social Security number.”

Du Bois added that immigration officers did receive an application from Rajput to change her study permit, but it “was deemed incomplete and was returned.”

Counselor urges schools to help students

Don Curry, president of North Bay’s Curry Immigration Consulting, said IRCC “isn’t really in the business of helping people.”

“Even for someone like me, trying to get help from immigration, refugees and Canadian citizenship is painful to say the least. You know, you send a request, you get a boilerplate form that doesn’t answer the question you asked. .”

Curry said colleges and universities that rely on international students and their higher tuition fees are required to have staff on hand to help them with study permits and other immigration issues.

If you or someone you know is having trouble, here’s where to get help: