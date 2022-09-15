A 28-year-old international student injured in Monday’s shooting in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area remains on life support and is not expected to survive, Hulton Police Chief Steve Tanner told reporters Thursday.

The man was working at an auto repair shop in Milton when he was shot. The store owner, 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf, was killed, and Toronto police const. Andrew Hong, 48, was fatally shot about half an hour ago in Mississauga. Two other victims also received gunshot wounds in the afternoon and received injuries of varying severity.

Police have identified Sean Petrie, 40, as a suspect in the shooting. Petrie himself was later killed during a confrontation with police at a cemetery in Hamilton.

Tanner addressed the media at a press conference along with Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Durayappa and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. Officials provided more details about the series of shootings that went on for several hours on Monday afternoon and appealed to the public for information about Petri.

Pila Regional Police Chief Nishan Durayappa has gone public for information on suspect Sean Petri as investigators try to piece together the motive behind a series of shootings. (Cole Burston/CBC)

According to Durayappa, Petri has a long criminal history, including convictions for assault, armed robbery and other violent crimes. In 2007, he was listed on the national register as a high reoffender in connection with an incident two years earlier.

He was estranged from his family, Durayappa added, and worked for a time at an auto repair shop owned by Ashraf.

Petrie allegedly used a gun in the shooting, now in the possession of an Ontario police watchdog, Special Investigations Division, as part of their investigation into his fatal interaction with police at a cemetery in Hamilton.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a clear motive for the shooting, although they believe Hong – the first of the victims to be shot – was targeted because he was a uniformed police officer.

Investigators said they currently believe Const. Andrew Hong was targeted because he was a uniformed police officer. Hong was fatally shot at close range by the Mississauga Tim Hortons. (Toronto Police Service Handout)

At the time, Hong was in Tim Horton’s store on Argentia Road in Mississauga. He was in Peel for a joint exercise and was on his lunch break. He went to get coffee for his colleagues when Petrie ambushed him and fired at him at close range around 2:15 p.m., Durayappah said.

Police said he tried to disarm Hong before shooting him. Hong was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Petri was in the coffee shop about two hours and 15 minutes before. He arrived in a red Toyota Corolla with license plate CXMM 077 and parked in a nearby parking lot in front of the entrance. According to police, the car was registered to Petri. Investigators believe he lived in the car.

Petri then stole another car and shot the driver. The victim’s condition is stable, but he is in the hospital, but suffered life-changing injuries, Durayappah said.

Petrie then drove to a Milton auto repair shop, where around 2:50 p.m., he shot and killed Ashraf and two employees – an international student and a 43-year-old man who has since been released from the hospital.

Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was killed in his auto shop in Milton. Two staff members were also injured, including a 28-year-old foreign student who is not expected to survive his injuries. (Presented by Junaid Butt)

Petrie then headed to Hamilton, although police said they did not know why. Around 4:30 pm, officers from Halton and Hamilton met him at the cemetery and Petrie was killed.

In her comments to the media, Crombie stressed that Tim Hortons and body shop employees, as well as civilians who witnessed the shooting, were left deeply traumatized, and stated that support was available to them.

Hong’s condolence books are available for public viewing

Meanwhile, Toronto police said Thursday condolence books are being provided so the public can pay their respects to Hong.

Police say members of the public who want to offer their condolences to Hong’s family and colleagues can visit his headquarters and traffic office building or share their thoughts on his website.

The service has made the following locations and times available to the public:

Traffic services, Hanna Ave., 9: from 15 to 20 September from 8:00 to 20:00

TPS headquarters, 40 College Street.:

September 15 and 16: from 7:00 to 21:00.

September 17 and 18: from 9:00 to 17:00.

September 19 and September 20: from 7:00 to 21:00.

online in https://www.tps.ca/andrew-hong/

Police say they will announce details of Hong’s funeral later Thursday.

Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto Police Department, having spent the past 19 years in the Highway Service, where he worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for high-ranking officials such as prime ministers and presidents.