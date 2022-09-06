Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen will not run in next election: sources

Conservative interim leader Candace Bergen will not run in the next federal election, sources have confirmed to CBC News.

It was first reported by the publication Toronto Sun.

The Manitoba MP was first elected on behalf of the Portage Lisgar constituency in 2008.

Before taking on the role of interim leader after the ouster of Erin O’Toole earlier this year, Bergen was previously deputy leader of the Conservatives and was one of the party’s most prominent voices in the House of Commons.

The Conservative Party will elect a new leader this weekend.