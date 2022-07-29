Intergenerational boarding school survivors in Saskatchewan want more after dad’s apology

While survivors are at the forefront of the papal visit to Canada, cross-generational survivors and indigenous youth are also thinking about the apology he issued earlier this week.

Many survivors spoke of the generational impact of boarding schools during a visit from the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury earlier this year.

The findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission also showed that schools left marks even among those who never set foot in them.

Destiny Thomas, 29, of the Pelican Lake First Nations in north-central Saskatchewan, says the grandparents who raised her, as well as her aunts and uncles, were sent to boarding schools or day schools.

“Observation [the pope’s apology] when he fell, it was very emotional, I cried, because these are all our grandmothers, our grandfathers who were there, ”she said.

“Some of them may have needed that apology, but I know others – it was almost like opening up that trauma all over again, and it’s hard for our people to see. As a young woman, this is hard for me to see.”

For Thomas, any apology, even from Pope Francis, amounts to “just words,” and while they may have resonated with some survivors and native Canadians, those words must be accompanied by concrete and meaningful action.

As a first step, Thomas said, the cycles of emotional, physical, mental and spiritual abuse caused by boarding schools must be addressed in a way that suits the specific needs of each community.

“Many of the addictions that our people go through are connected with these boarding schools, these churches. Basically, it all comes from them,” she said. “It all comes down to the fact that our people [felt] from those churches.

She believes that services should be offered in every reserve and in every urban area to do the work needed to repair the damage caused by boarding schools.

Many reserves don’t have the resources or funds to get the help they need to heal and move forward, she said.

Thomas said that as a cross-generational survivor of boarding schools, she is working to reconnect with her language. She was raised in Cree by her grandparents, so she can understand it but not speak it.

“I’m still learning my language,” she said. “I have a degree in Cree literacy… I’m still going to get my master’s degree in teaching indigenous languages.”

For Krista Alexson, who lives in Prince Albert but has ties to the Kahkewistahau First Nations in southern Saskatchewan, the Pope’s apology also meant “absolutely nothing.”

While all was well, Pope Francis went to Maskvatsis, Alta. and elsewhere in Canada, Alexon said the process was institutionalized and not inclusive. According to her, the Pope has not specifically apologized for the system that separated families, as well as for the sexual harassment that took place in these institutions.

In her opinion, “there was not a single wording in which there would be complete repentance for the deed.”

Krista Alexson, third from left, says she had a long week supporting her peers on the North Campus of the Indigenous University after the Pope’s apology in Maskvatsis, Alta. (Presented by Christa Alesson)

“Of course, it can really be harmful to list the details of what happened, but if you don’t want to use these words yourself and stand next to your apologies for a particular situation, you just put a tick.”

According to the Vatican, the Pope apologized for these actions when an indigenous delegation from Canada traveled to Rome.

Alexson said she also didn’t accept the apology because the church still owes the boarding school survivors millions of dollars she said she planned to raise to help them improve their lives, but the Pope took public money to make the trip happen. .

For the apology to make sense, she said, the church must return any land it owns to the indigenous peoples, and the indigenous people must be properly compensated for their suffering, just as the church promised.

Alexson said her family members attended Marieval Boarding School and Lebret Boarding School in Saskatchewan.

Her father, who moved to Prince Albert after spending time at boarding school, went through an emotional week and felt “very depressed” and “very upset” by the pope’s visit.

“Survivors were allocated a lot of money to visit [the Pope’s visit]but we have never heard of it,” Alexson said.

“Not all survivors were given the chance to travel. There was no such equality, there was no such inclusion,” she said, adding that her father did not want to go because he cared about what the Pope said – he wanted to leave to leave his anger there.

Pope Francis bows his head to indigenous leaders as they prepare to perform a traditional dance in a ceremony during his papal visit to Maskquatsis, Alta, on Monday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

However, others felt that the pope’s apology gave hope.

Hayley Rose, who was born and raised in North Battleford and has family ties to First Nations, a skinny man with a grizzly bear head and a red pheasant, said the Pope’s apology was reassuring.

“I want to admit that I understand why some boarding school survivors may have needed these apologies. On the other hand, I understand those who did not need them,” a spokesman for the Indigenous Sovereign Youth Federation wrote in a brief statement. .

“I hope this apology has given our people some closure and we can start moving in the right direction.”

She said that Indigenous people always look out for each other – which can be especially difficult right now – and she asks people to stay connected and not lose sight of their goals.

Rose said she would like to see investment in indigenous youth to “help overcome barriers and intergenerational trauma in our families” following the Pope’s apology.

She believes that the creation of cultural camps, language revitalization initiatives, and cultural healing opportunities for youth need to be done to move towards meaningful reconciliation.

“I have always believed that if you make a decision, and it is for the benefit of the children, then move forward,” Rose wrote. “I believe in my relatives that they will make the right choice for our people.”