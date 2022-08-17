Intelligence report notes possible ‘violent revenge’ after Ottawa protests end

Newly released documents show that federal intelligence officials have warned decision makers that police crackdown on “Freedom Convoy” protesters in Ottawa last winter could provoke an “adventurous assault” on a government policy or symbol.

The Feb. 24 “threat review” labeled Secret/Canadian Eyes Only also reported that extremist “influencers” would use the results of the protests to continue recruiting and propaganda, regardless of whether restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic were eased.

Ideologically motivated extremists are likely to use police coercion “to encourage violent revenge or as further evidence of government ‘tyranny’,” the four-page report says.

The partially redacted memo obtained by the Canadian press under the Access to Information Act was one of several analyzes by the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Center prepared before, during and after the protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks beginning in late January.

The Center, overseen by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, brings together security and intelligence professionals from various agencies to compile and share terrorist threat assessments based on classified open source information with partners at home and abroad.

The goal is to provide decision makers with the latest and most detailed information to assess the overall threat and risk level.

A truck driver surrenders his vehicle as police enforce an injunction against protesters, some of whom have been camping on their trucks for weeks near Parliament Hill, February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Protesters, many with large trucks, took to the downtown streets of Ottawa to protest the COVID-19 health measures and Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government. The influx, including some participants with far-right roots, has prompted many businesses to close their doors and irritated residents with noise, diesel fumes and harassing behaviour.

On February 14, the government invoked the Emergency Situations Act, which allowed temporary measures, including regulating and banning public gatherings, designating safe locations, directing banks to freeze assets, and banning participant support.

Authorities towed trucks, arrested more than 200 people and filed hundreds of charges.

In a Feb. 24 assessment, extremist ideologues called the police response “brutality” and the use of the Emergency Law as further evidence of federal “tyranny,” comparing government tactics to those of foreign dictatorships.

He added that several online incitements to violence have emerged, with some of them implying that direct action against politicians, the police and even their families is the only option left.

“That’s what usually happens with these kinds of movements,” said Barbara Perry, director of the Center for Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.

“When you fight back, they use it as further evidence that they are the ones who are being attacked, that their assessment is correct, that they are being silenced, that they are being marginalized and threatened by this tyrannical state, as they like to call it.”

The police operation took several days to clear the streets in downtown Ottawa. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The freedom convoy and related protests at government buildings and border crossings have stoked anti-authority sentiment among supporters of ideologically motivated violent extremism, or IMVE, a Feb. 24 assessment said.

“The perceived notion that social resilience is fragile, or that government/police response justifies violent resistance, may inspire an IMVE-inspired individual or small group to launch an opportunistic attack on a political figure or government symbol,” the analysts concluded. .

“IMVE supporters will continue to encourage and capitalize on anti-government sentiment and protest movements related to the pandemic or other issues in an attempt to undermine public trust and social cohesion, and recruit vulnerable individuals to their ideological cause. .”

A future easing of public health restrictions may calm the protest movement, but people who support violent extremism, especially those who “want to hasten the decline of the current social and political order, are unlikely to be calmed,” the assessment said.

“IMVE threats to political figures and government symbols will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Follow-up protests will take place in the national capital, including a march at the end of June, which will be attended by many figures involved in the winter events.

“They really paved the way and drew more people into a broader distrust of government, science, scientists, the media — all these institutions,” Perry said. “So, I think they will continue to find ways to exploit these anxieties, exploit the grievances they helped create, or at least exacerbate.”

The Center for Terrorism Assessment began tracking a truck convoy bound for Ottawa as early as January 26, making a secret assessment that noted the possibility of opportunistic violence in the protest fields.

An analysis conducted on February 3 indicated that a coordinated terrorist attack or planned assault on Parliament Hill or other federal installations was unlikely.

“The most likely IMVE-related scenario involves an inspired lone actor using available weapons and resources such as knives, firearms, improvised explosives, and vehicles in public areas against vulnerable targets, including opposition groups or members of the public” .