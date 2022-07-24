New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A member of the House Intelligence Committee has warned Americans to avoid DNA testing services because the information could be used to develop bioweapons aimed at specific groups of Americans or individuals.

At an event Friday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Rep. Jason Crowe, D-Colo., said many Americans are more than willing to give their DNA information to private companies.

“You can’t discuss this without talking about privacy and commercial data protection, because privacy expectations have declined over the last 20 years,” Crow said, adding, “Young people actually have very low expectations of privacy, that’s what the polling. And the data show.”

“People are very quick to spit in a cup and send it to 23andMe and get really interesting data about their background,” he added.

Crowe, a former Army Ranger, argued that once a person’s DNA is collected by a private company, that company can sell it. 23andMe denies ever selling the private information it collects from customers.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also attended the forum and said US adversaries could use the same technology to target livestock and crops to trigger droughts.

The warnings from Crowe and Ernst come on the same day as warnings about the availability of cheap, military-capable drones, as well as the expansion of AI by China and Russia.

The US and its adversaries are exploring ways to combine drone and AI technology to create “swarms” of up to 200 drones that can rapidly traverse the battlefield.

“It’s not just one-offs that are being bought on the Internet, but now we have near-peer adversaries who are developing mass technology that can use 100 or 200 different drones — very, very advanced drones that can attack our service members on the battlefield,” Ernst said.

Crowe added that US research into drone technology must take into account moral and ethical considerations, which he acknowledged many US adversaries do not worry about.