Exclusive: Republicans on the House Select Committee on Intelligence are raising alarm about the “serious” national security threats Americans face due to a volatile southern border.

Fox News Digital exclusively interviewed members of the congressional delegation after their law enforcement briefings and line tour in El Paso, Texas, on the border with Mexico on Friday.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who serves as the ranking member on the committee, said earlier this week that the border is “not secure,” countering Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ assertion.

“We’ve met with the FBI, the Texas Department of Safety, the Border Patrol. What’s clear as we stand here on the border is that the border is not secure. Thousands of people a day are being apprehended, others are not being apprehended. Drugs, guns, cash, illegal activities, human trafficking are crossing the border. . The toll that’s being taken on people crossing this border is extraordinary,” Turner told Fox News Digital, standing next to the border wall with Mexico.

“This represents a national security threat. The number of people who are not even from Mexico, Central America or South America is enormous. These people are a threat to our national security. Many are from countries with dubious interests. When they come here. So our border patrol is overwhelmed. Help them. Needed. This wall needs to be done.”

“Parts of the wall that we have heard repeatedly today and yesterday have worked. And from some areas [Biden] The administration has stopped construction of the wall, there are gaps where the wall has been repaired or replaced, and those repairs have also stopped. So today you have a porous border, you have a great danger to our country.”

Turner continued that the number of terrorists coming across the border is an “absolute threat and danger” to the US.

“You have people on the terrorism watch list, people who are known terrorists, who are at risk of crossing borders. People who are apprehended fall into those categories. But then there are people who are not apprehended. There is no border crossing information that is not even from this hemisphere. It is an absolute threat to our country. And it represents danger and this can be stopped if this boundary wall is completed [Border Patrol] With the right resources, we can stop these border crossings and keep our country safe.”

Turner also discussed the smuggling of American guns into Mexico, which did nothing to stem the tide of immigrants before they reached the US border.

“What’s surprising is when you hear stories about gun smuggling into Mexico, cash smuggling, drug smuggling into the United States, human trafficking into the United States, the cartels operating in Mexico, the violence. It’s happening when people are being smuggled into the United States, and you see Mexico working more closely with the United States than they do. Certainly they should be interested in fixing this. Without them, obviously the need for this wall would be met and we would have to provide our border agents with what they need to be safe and secure our border.”

“What’s surprising is that what the Biden administration is saying is not true. This border is not safe. The amount of drugs that’s going on, the human trafficking, the human toll because this border is unsafe is astronomical.”

“And the fact that the Biden administration has stopped this wall has had an absolute impact on the ability of Border Patrol agents to control this border. These are direct actions of the Biden administration and they are saying the exact opposite in an Orwellian way.” Turner continued.

“I’ve talked to a couple of private agents and they’ve all been through this. Young women are being sexually assaulted. They’re a commodity for the cartels, they’re a renewable resource. Every bit as valuable, if not more so than drugs. They’re being trafficked. So, the idea that this border is somehow safe. , I don’t think those people believe the border is secure,” said Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark.

Echoing Turner, Crawford told Fox News Digital, “First and foremost, the border is not secure. The message coming from DHS Secretary Mayorkas is completely wrong. The border is not secure and the Border Patrol will let you know and they need more help.”

“We’re seeing an increase in fentanyl, which I think is one of the most important concerns in terms of drug trafficking. But broadly speaking I think the Border Patrol is limited by the resources they have. They can only do so much. We have. A more comprehensive approach to how we address border security. To take, that includes ICE and the courts, so that we can catch these border crossers, but we can detain them and actually have the bed space to do that, and then adjudicate them and send them back. But we have to expand our ability to do those things. We have the Border Patrol to do all of that. Can’t be relied upon exclusively,” Crawford continued.

The congressman summarized what he would recommend the Biden administration do to address these issues.

“My advice comes down to this, see for yourself and engage with the border patrol agents and learn about the wonderful work they’re doing. You put them in a very unpleasant position. They throw rocks at them on the one hand. , and negative rhetoric from the American people. So you come down and talk to them and they You will find better people.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, also disagreed with the Biden administration’s assessment that the border is secure, saying Biden must “pay attention to what’s happening here and what’s happening across the country as a result of us. We’ve gone too far wrong when there’s a tremendous amount of inefficiencies and things that we have to worry about.” How are we acting like it’s not there?

“And when Mallorcas say this area is safe, or safe, it’s not. Neither is the rest of the country,” Wenstrup continued.

Wenstrup, a physician, told Fox News Digital he is concerned about the increase in fentanyl smuggling from Mexico into the US.

“As a physician in Congress, fentanyl has some great medicinal uses, and we don’t want to lose that. At the same time, it’s very dangerous and many Americans are dying, and many are dying innocently, because they’re starting to lace it. They think it’s a safe drug and medicine that they’re taking. . So it’s a very big threat to us and a lot of people have died in America because of it. So I see it as an almost imminent weapon of mass destruction. I’m concerned that it’s going to be used across our border and in other nefarious ways,” the congressman said.

He said China should stop sending fentanyl precursors to Mexico to allow cartels to thrive and then traffic across the border.

“The administration has turned a blind eye to all the needs and the effects it’s having on not just our border towns but America as a whole,” Wenstrup said.