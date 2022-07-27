Insurance issues in coastal Louisiana make hurricane recovery difficult

Enlarge this image switch title Debbie Elliott/NPR

HUMA, Louisiana. The scars from last year’s Hurricane Ida seem fresh: the mall’s grocery store is abandoned, its glass façade shattered; demolished signs and canopies of gas stations; faded blue tarps cover the buildings.

“Downtown has been really hit hard,” says Jonathan Foret, executive director of the South Louisiana Wetland Research Center in Home, a city of about 30,000 people southwest of New Orleans. He points to boarded up historic storefronts and missing roofs.

Fauré inspects the remaining damage on the way to his insurance agent. He is among tens of thousands of Louisiana homeowners trying to find new property insurance in the midst of a new Atlantic hurricane season. Most big companies have stopped covering the coast, and smaller firms are now going bust after Louisiana was hit by two major hurricanes in the past two years.



Fauré says the reshuffling of the insurance system is only exacerbating an already slow recovery from the disaster.

“It actually had the more complex effect of driving past these things and seeing them break and collapse every day,” he says. “It got more depressing than I thought.”

His own house is still in need of repair – his kitchen roof is covered in tarpaulins, waiting for a hard-to-find contractor. Now he’s trying to work out the complication with his insurance agent, Tracey Bennett of the La Terre insurance agency.

He hands her the envelopes from the new company and asks if they’ve been paid. Bennett tells him that his coverage is now in the government’s hands. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

“We still have people with Ida damage, so if you have open claims or damage that you are still repairing, Citizen is the only option we have,” she says.



Her office was overwhelmed with attempts to help hundreds of clients, such as Fauré, whose insurance companies either went bankrupt or didn’t renew their policies on the coast.

“I’ve been in insurance for as long as I can remember, and this is really the lowest place I’ve ever seen it,” says Bennett.

“This is a crisis,” says Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

And one, he says, is close to what happened in 2005 after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the state. At that time, most major national firms stopped offering wind insurance in South Louisiana. Therefore, the state turned to about 30 regional firms to fill the gap.

But after $22 billion in losses from Category 4 hurricanes Laura in 2020 and Ida last year, that was too much for some companies.

“Unfortunately, half a dozen of them have already been taken over,” Donelon says.

Even the insurance commissioner is not insured. Donelon and his wife are among 140,000 homeowners who have lost their policies and have been forced to seek new coverage. He says that about half of these policies have been adopted by other firms. But the burden falls on Citizen’s, the government’s insurance company of last resort.

“They soak it up, but it’s not pretty,” he says. “They are being flooded.”

He predicts that Citizen’s will triple its number of policies by the end of the year. And these public policies are more expensive than private insurers, whose rates have also risen. Worsening the pain, premiums flow through National Flood Insurance Program are also going up.

Donelon says legislation passed earlier this year would require insurance companies to have more capital to operate in Louisiana, which should prevent another wave of liquidations. He says it is vital for both the state and the national economy to have solvent companies willing and able to make policy here.



“Coastal Louisiana is burdened more than any other part of the country because we do have a working coastline,” he says, pointing to oil and gas production, port operations and the fishing industry.

“We have to support these people,” Donelon says. “I believe that we can solve this problem with the help of the private sector, although it will be expensive.”

Insurance agent Houma Bennett says her clients are in pain.

“I can tell you that down here, it was crippling,” she says. “It’s frightening.”

At a minimum, the new coverage adds a few hundred dollars to mortgages.

Huma is a predominantly working-class city in the parish of Terrebonne, a region riddled with rivers that lead to the Gulf of Mexico at its southern tip. According to the US Census Bureau, the median household income is about $45,000 a year, compared to about $65,000 in the country.

Fauré says that leaves little wiggle room to deal with higher insurance costs imposed on inflation, hurricane recovery and the ongoing threat of climate change, which includes more frequent and stronger hurricanes and rising sea levels.

“We’re in it,” Fauré says. “It’s like we’re in on this so that people can’t live along the coast.”

Climate migration is a politically loaded conversation. But this happened gradually with each catastrophic event. Fauré saw this in his family. His father grew up in the community of Cocodry on the coast of the Persian Gulf, and then, when he married, moved further up the Bayou-Terrebonne to the city of Chauvin. Foret, now the baby’s father, migrated even further north to Khoma.

“What if it’s part of our culture that we migrate away from rising waters?” he asked.

You can see evidence of migration from the far south parish of Terrebonne, where schools and fire stations are closed. Dozens of houses are abandoned and look exactly the same as they did a week after Ida’s impact – roofs torn off and furniture scattered among the rubble.

Alex Kolker, professor at LUMCON, Maritime Consortium of Louisiana Universities in Kokodry, says higher costs for cleanup, restoration and now insurance could change these cities.

“I think that makes it a lot harder to live in these areas and harder to have a community that people want to live in,” Kolker says. “So I think you’re considering climate migration and people moving to other places.”

Kolker says what’s going on here should be a wake up call.

“The real problem is not just a few isolated people in rural Terrebonne,” he says. “The thing is, this could happen to a lot of people across the country in the not-too-distant future.”



Fannie Celestine’s experience after Hurricane Ida shows how people are displaced from their communities by a natural disaster. Her council flat in Home was convicted after Ida. She is 59 years old and has lost almost all of her belongings.

“It’s hard to talk about it without crying,” she says.

Due to a housing shortage off the coast, Celestina lived in a hotel 100 miles from Lafayette for several months before moving into a FEMA trailer closer to home. It is on an isolated gravel field away from the city where there is no public transport. She doesn’t have a car.

“This is a place to stay, but I’m from Houma,” she says. “And I’d like to go back to where I’m from.”

She is tired of depending on relatives to take her to the doctor or for shopping, and she really wants to return to normal life.

“For example, go to the store and buy groceries or walk around the mall,” says Celestin. “That would mean a lot. But what can we do?

Faure also hopes to return to normal life. And he notices a literal sign that he is arriving on the back of a tractor-trailer.

“Look, this is a McDonald’s sign,” he says. “We can’t get insurance, but look, they’re replacing golden arches.”

After nearly a year of watching golden arches defaced by a corner hurricane, this renovation gives him a glimmer of hope that things will get better.