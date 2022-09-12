New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Campaign season, the unknowns of competing legislation and a lame duck session could prevent the Senate from acting on a bill that would cap out-of-pocket insulin costs, despite lawmakers’ efforts to advance the bill.

“I am pleased that Senate Democrats have made significant progress to address the exorbitant costs of insulin in the Inflation Reduction Act, but those provisions are only the beginning. To get the full scope of these rising costs, we need a comprehensive solution,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., the bill’s lead sponsor. said in a statement on Friday. “We have seen bipartisan support for the initial insulin regulations in the IRA, and I believe we can build on that progress in the coming weeks.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., vowed on an MSNBC appearance last month that the Senate would vote on insulin price caps on private plans.

But with the Senate’s packed schedule, the path looks more difficult. And Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the main GOP sponsor of the legislation, blamed Schumer for making it harder to pass the bill by delinking price caps for Medicare recipients from similar caps on private plans.

“I think our path is more difficult because of Sen. Schumer’s decision to separate and reconcile parts of the bill, which is contrary to what he told me,” Collins told reporters Thursday.

“Gene and I still believe that our bill has great merit and that it fixes the problem that reconciliation doesn’t apply to the commercial market, nor does it address the underlying problem of rebates and high list prices,” Collins also said. “A $35 cap for Medicare doesn’t really address the inherent conflicts of interest that insulin users face.”

Time was a big factor for Collins and Shaheen to vote on their bill.

The Senate is already set to vote on several judicial confirmations early next week. After that, a bill to protect same-sex marriage rights at the federal level is expected to come up for debate as early as next week, although Sen. Rep. Tommy Baldwin, D-Wis., said he expects it to “slip into next week.”

If the same-sex marriage bill passes, its advocates are hopeful, the next item on the Senate agenda will be a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. For allowing reforms for energy projects in exchange for his vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. It could be a time-consuming battle with progressives and Republicans over Schumer’s deal with Joe Manchin, DW.Va.

Democrats are looking for an easy win before the midterms, they will spin it the way they want and ignore the real cost to Americans who depend on insulin. Republicans should not participate in a socialist price-fixing scheme. – Rep. Kevin Hearn, R-Okla.

After that bill crosses the finish line, Schumer is likely to send everyone home to campaign without keeping the Senate in session until October.

That would push any conversation about insulin prices until the lame duck session in November and December, when congressional priorities are completely different. Yet a senior Democratic aide said they want to finish the insulin bill and are “discussing the best way forward.”

If the Senate gets to the Shaheen-Collins legislation, supporters are hopeful. Seven Republicans voted to override the Senate’s “Baird Rule” and allow a commercial insulin price cap during a “vote-a-rama” on Democrats’ social spending and tax bill.

In an interview with Portland Press-Herald Last month, Collins pointed to it as proof that a heavily party-line bill can garner more votes out of context.

GOP opponents of the law, meanwhile, question why Republicans are willing to support what they say amounts to little more than big government intervention in the marketplace.

“This isn’t politics, this is fact: The only way to really lower prices without compromising quality is to increase competition in a free market. Any price-fixing effort will only push those costs from production to your premiums,” Rep. Rep. Kevin Hearn, R-Okla., one of the fiercest opponents of the legislation in the House, told Fox News Digital. “Democrats are looking for an easy win before the midterms, spin it how they want and ignore the real cost to Americans who depend on insulin. Republicans should not be party to a socialist pricing scheme.”