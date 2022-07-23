New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The hottest stars are taking lavish vacations this summer and many celebrities are taking a break Saint-Tropez Sun.

As temperatures soar, celebrities are enjoying the hottest months of the year in the beautiful coastal town on the French Riviera in the south of France.

From Leonardo DiCaprio jet skiing in clear blue water NFL superstar Tom Brady And fashion model wife Gisele Bündchen is escaping for some romantic fun, take a look inside some of the celebrities vacationing in St-Tropez this summer.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, hit some waves on a jet ski while on vacation in Saint-Tropez.

A handful of friends joined the outing, including longtime friend and actor Tobey Maguire, the “Titanic” actor wearing a blue rash guard and gray cap.

Two Hollywood stars made a big splash on their jet skis South of France.

Tobey Maguire

“Spider-Man” star Tobey Maguire He was also seen enjoying the summer weather as he was seen smiling from ear to ear during the afternoon on a boat.

The Hollywood actor rocked a pair of black trunks with a gray life vest.

Maguire and DiCaprio have been close friends for decades and both starred in “The Great Gatsby.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady And Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen shared an intimate moment as they took a romantic stroll through the streets of Saint-Tropez.

The supermodel, 41, rocked a white top with a matching sweatshirt tied around her waist and carrying a light blue purse with a silver chain.

NFL star44, was spotted keeping things casual in a dark gray T-shirt and white trousers.

Both wore dark sunglasses and looked at each other lovingly. Brady wrapped a small arm around his wife’s waist.

The couple has been married since 2009.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller Seen enjoying the water in Saint-Tropez. She recently showed off her toned and tanned figure in a white bikini.

The actress was all smiles as she seemed to be enjoying her relaxing getaway.

The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star was reportedly vacationing with her model boyfriend, sharing romantic moments on the French Riviera.

LeAnn Rimes and Kris Jenner

The singer is LeAnn Rimes And “Kardashians” star Kris Jenner was also in St-Tropez, where they were seen smiling on a yacht.

While Rimes wore a colorful top, Jenner sported a pink and white long-sleeve dress with large hoop earrings. Jenner also has a pink purse that matches the one she brought on the boat.

The two stylish friends topped off their looks with white and black fedoras and rocked some black.

Sophia Richie

Model Sofia Richie, 23, Sunny stunned in a lavender bikini as she vacationed in St-Tropez.

Richie spent his afternoon on a boat near town. Lionel Richie’s daughter has reportedly been on holiday with fiance Elliott Grange.

The couple got engaged in April and decided to continue their romance on vacation.