Inside the emergency services to rescue 8 workers from the NL refinery explosion

Dr. Etienne van der Linde has spent his entire career preparing for the call that came to his emergency room on the afternoon of September 2nd. The protocol was etched into muscle memory over 21 years of practice, lying dormant until the right words set it into motion.

The code is orange. Mass casualties. Be ready for anything.

An explosion occurred at an oil refinery in Come By Chance, about 45 kilometers along the Trans-Canada Highway on the isthmus of the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland. Eight people were injured, some in critical condition.

What followed was an event that experts say could have overwhelmed emergency services in even Canada’s busiest cities, but was quickly dealt with by a combined effort of paramedics, firefighters, pilots and staff concentrated in a small eight-bed emergency room. Clarenville.

Questions remain about what caused the explosion, but one thing seems certain – the actions of the rescuers saved lives that night.

“It was a humiliating experience watching experienced people work on the ward,” said van der Linde, head of emergency care at GB Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville. “I think several teams in our state are proud of what they have accomplished during this event, and I think they have reason to be proud too.”

Dr. Etienne van der Linde, Head of the Emergency Department at Dr. G.B. Cross in Clarenville, says his employees have reason to be proud after they responded to the Sept. 2 refinery explosion. (Ryan Cook/CBC)

The worst-case scenario came just after 4:00 pm on September 2, the end of the work day before the long weekend. Fewers paramedics were already on their way to the scene when reports came in of a possible explosion at the Come By Chance refinery.

When Dion Park, a senior hospital manager in Clarenville, was alerted to the situation, he called Code Orange, a rare move only activated when an unforeseen disaster has occurred and mass casualties are expected.

After the call was taken down, staff began to flock to the hospital.

“We had employees who came to work but were not supposed to come to work. We had employees who stayed after the day shift and employees who came early for the night shift,” Park said.

Dion Park, senior manager at Dr. J. B. Cross Memorial Hospital, was in charge of the Code Orange call. (Ryan Cook/CBC)

By 17:00, the first injured workers arrived at the hospital. The staff is not authorized to speak about their condition, but witnesses from the scene stated that the workers suffered severe burns from the fire outbreak. In total, eight people were injured, seven had to be connected to artificial lung ventilation devices.

According to van der Linde, the workers were met with a “general response from the team”. Nearly all of Clarenville’s medical professionals showed up to do their part.

“We had three ER doctors, an emergency nurse practitioner, a surgeon, two general practitioners, an anesthetist, respiratory therapists, a team of about 16-20 nurses, radiologists, a lab, and support resources that all played a critical role. .”

Fewers ambulance parked outside Dr. J. B. Cross Memorial Hospital. Fewers Ambulance Service played a critical role in rescuing eight injured workers at the Come By Chance refinery. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

But as more wounded began to arrive, it became clear that the full complement of the Clarenville hospital would not be enough. Most patients will need to be sent to the St. Johns Health Sciences Center, which will take two hours by ambulance and about 30 minutes by helicopter.

The Health Sciences Center began moving patients out of the intensive care unit, sending them across the city to Mercy’s St. Claire Hospital in preparation for the workers’ arrival.

Call for air support

By 8 p.m., GB Cross staff had stabilized the three patients to the point where they could fly, but there was a problem.

The hospital only has a small helipad, not large enough to land the aircraft needed to transport patients along with the medical staff and equipment they need.

A non-standard solution was found – the police quickly blocked the road around the hospital and cordoned off the Sobeys parking lot next door.

Footage of the Cougar landing in the Sobeys parking lot in Clarenville, preparing to take injured workers to St. John’s Hospital. (through @sandratroke) pic.twitter.com/AbyWnRBpKY –@ryancookeNL

By 20:45 a Cougar helicopter landed on painted lines between cart pens, followed by a massive search and rescue of Cormorant. The first three patients were loaded aboard for transport, escorted by medical professionals, in front of dozens of shoppers and passers-by.

“It was a dark experience. Everyone thought about the workers and their families, but the reaction of the emergency personnel was impressive,” said Peter Troke, a resident of Clarenville who was standing nearby. “The Sobeys parking lot cleanup was quick and efficient, but it also highlights the need for a proper secure helipad in Clarenville.”

A Cormorant helicopter from the Search and Rescue Fleet arrives at the St. Johns Health Sciences Center with two injured refinery workers on board. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

By 10:00 pm, the patients were in the air and on their way to St. John’s. This is a moment that van der Linde will forever remember.

“The success of this event was that these teams showed up flawlessly, without question, and were available,” he said. “The important thing for the public is that when you need it, the system will spare no resources to give you the help you need.”

Paramedics escort an injured worker to the emergency room at the Medical Sciences Center in St. John’s. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The helicopters landed at the Health Sciences Center around 10:30 p.m., and the patients, hooked up to machines and covered in blankets, were transferred to waiting ambulances. At the door of the emergency room, they were met by staff in gowns, masks and gloves and led inside.

Two more patients will be transported at night. As of Friday, five injured workers remain at the Medical Sciences Center hospital. Another remains in a hospital in Clarenville, two have been treated and discharged.

‘Rural Rocks’

Van der Linde says his colleagues’ response signals the capacity of smaller hospitals in the province, but also highlights vulnerabilities in areas where these institutions face serious staffing shortages.

“This event reminds you of the importance of having rural care facilities open and accessible to you,” he said.

A shortage of doctors has led to the temporary closure of emergency rooms in cities such as Whitbourne, Baie Werth and Buchans, all of which are close to industrial facilities handling hazardous materials and equipment.

In the case of mass casualties, every second counts, van der Linde said, and driving past a closed emergency room can be devastating, especially in places where the nearest doctor can be more than 100 kilometers away.

He hopes these emergency rooms find a way to stay open and is confident that those in power will make them a priority.

“Rural people matter. They deserve access to emergency care and are entitled to emergency care.”

Come By Chance refinery timeline Duration 1:35 Garrett Barry of the CBC describes what happened at the Come By Chance refinery and when.

Learn more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador