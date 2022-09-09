New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Queen Elizabeth II The final royal engagement took place on Tuesday, September 6 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A new prime minister, Liz Truss, was appointed just days before her death.

On her 21st birthday in 1947, then-Princess Elizabeth went on the radio to make a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations.

At that time, she vowed to “dedicate all my life, be it short or long, to your service.” The long-reigning monarch has fulfilled that pledge over the years, including Tuesday’s engagement.

In the past, there was always a meeting between the incoming Prime Minister and the Queen Buckingham Palace in London. However, the venue has been changed due to the Queen’s mobility issues and her inability to travel back to London, marking the first time in 70 years that the festive tradition has been held outside Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

At the meeting, the Emperor traditionally asks: New Prime Minister Later to form a government to be sworn in. Truss and her newly appointed cabinet were due to be sworn in at a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday, but it was postponed after doctors advised the Queen to rest.

“After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has accepted medical advice to rest this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “This means that the Privy Council meeting scheduled for this evening will be rescheduled.”

“She is determined to fulfill her duties as she appoints me as her 15th prime minister.” – Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister

Rani was and is experiencing episodes of mobility problems Walking with a cane since October 2021. In November 2021, the monarch decided not to attend the Remembrance Day ceremony due to back pain.

The Queen has been taking a step back from many of her royal duties and instead delegated more responsibilities to her son, now King Charles. Her grandson, Prince William, has also taken on more responsibility and is seen as a senior royal.

Rani died on Thursday Balmoral Castle At the age of 96. She is remembered by many, including Truss, for her unwavering devotion to her country and crown.

“Queen Elizabeth II is the rock on which modern Britain is built. Our country grew and prospered under her rule. It is because of her that Britain is the great country it is today,” Truss said during a speech on BBC News.

“Earlier this week, at the age of 96, she is determined to carry out her duties as she appoints me as her 15th Prime Minister.”

Queen Elizabeth began her reign in 1952 Her father, King George VI, died in his sleep at the age of just 25. Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her 70-year reign with a Platinum Jubilee.

Following the news of her death, world leaders from around the world spoke out, expressing their condolences to the royal family and paying tributes to the late monarch. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called her “the first British monarch with whom people around the world feel a personal and immediate connection.” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called her life “one of extraordinary dedication and service”.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Hollywood also flooded social media with condolences, commenting on her dedication to service.

Elton John wrote Queen “He led the country through our greatest and darkest moments with kindness, courtesy and genuine caring warmth.”

JK Rowling said, “She did her duty to the country until she died and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain around the world. She earned her rest.”

“We feel we have lost a friend: a devoted monarch who inspired us all with her love, wisdom and kindness,” Dame Julie Andrews said in a statement. “Let us honor her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her country.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Queen has officially reigned for the longest time in England British Emperor In 2015 she surpassed her great-grandmother Queen Victoria’s reign. Queen Elizabeth has been on the throne for 70 years and holds the record for the second longest reigning monarch in the world, second only to King Louis XIV of France who reigned for 72 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report