New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sarah FergusonThe Duchess of York has shared a heartfelt message following the death of her close friend and former mother-in-law.

Ferguson, who married the Queen’s son, Prince AndrewShe posted a statement on her Twitter account expressing her heartbreak.

“She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: an outstanding example of duty and service and fortitude and a constant presence as our head of state for more than 70 years,” Ferguson wrote.

I will miss her more than words can say. — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 8, 2022

She noted that the Queen had “selflessly given her whole life to the people of the UK & Commonwealth”, noting how close the two were and how much the Queen meant to her.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

“To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful for her generosity in staying close to me even after my divorce,” Fergie continued. “I will miss her more than words can express.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Ferguson, 62, was married to the Queen’s second son Andrew from 1986 to 1996 and they share two children – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Despite their A well-publicized divorceThe couple remains close and they continue to raise their daughters together.

Over the years, Fergie has paid her respects to the queen with a special gesture: the deep curtsey. At events such as Royal Ascot, the Duchess of York greets the Queen with a curtsey and sits next to her in the Royal Box.

In 2021, Ferguson expressed her gratitude to the Queen when she appeared on an episode of the “Tea with Twiggy” podcast, calling the 70-year-old monarch her “great mentor” and “someone who believes in me”.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I absolutely admire the incredible way that Her Majesty is so modern and how simple and how understanding and how forgiving and how generous,” she said.

“Honestly I think, My mother-in-law has it Mother to me more than my mother.”