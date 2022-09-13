new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry and Prince William After 2020, they shocked the world by being seen with their wives for the first time.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes known as the “Fab Four”, walked outside Windsor Castle on September 10 to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on September 10. 8.

However, reports spoiled that special occasion Prince Harry and Markle have delayed their reunion.

“Yes, they were an hour late because Prince William was told by his father, now King Charles, to deliver the invitation because they found out that Meghan Markle had an ‘alternate’ walkabout in her US PR firm’s book. It went astray. So, it was a last-minute invite, her protocol. Violating (again),” royal watcher Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

A representative for Markle did not provide comment when contacted by Fox News Digital.

King Charles III receives Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Buckingham Palace in London

Fordwich explained that Prince Harry and Markle would have to “scramble” to get ready for a public moment, and while she couldn’t confirm, she said the Duchess of Sussex usually has her hair and makeup team.

“It was a last-minute invitation, so, yes, they had to scramble to get ready. They weren’t in mourning clothes.”

The Prince of Wales’ olive branch led to 45 minutes of talks before the “Fab Four” reunited … and Prince William was disappointed to see some of the coverage focused on Harry and Meghan’s moves rather than the intensity of mourning on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. ,” Fordwich added. “So, he decided to approach Harry and Meghan.”

The 45-minute talks are likely to last due to Prince Harry’s appeal for proper security. The Duke of Sussex is currently in a legal battle with the United Kingdom government, fighting for security following his decision to step back from his senior role as a royal.

“If we see Harry and Meghan in the next few days other than Monday’s service, we won’t be talking about the appearance until the last minute,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.

“It is my understanding that Prince Harry is currently in a legal battle with the government over his security in the UK and that the ‘discussions’ that took place before Saturday’s joint appearance were security related. Harry still fears for the safety of his family, but I believe we will see more of them.”

Royal author Christopher Anderson, who wrote “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” told Fox News Digital that Queen Elizabeth II’s death is likely to honor Prince William and Prince Harry. .

“Just as William and Harry came together briefly last year for Prince Philip’s funeral and the unveiling of a Kensington Palace statue of their mother, they came together for this one moment in history to honor the grandmother they both loved,” he said. “But it remains to be seen whether they will go back to their separate corners soon after the funeral.”

A royal writer spoke to Fox News Digital about Prince William’s title change and how it will affect his relationship with Prince Harry.

“Harry knew this moment was coming,” Anderson said. “So he and Meghan have set out on their own to create a life for themselves away from the gravity of the monarchy.”

“As much as Harry loves his brother, he has always struggled somewhat in William’s shadow,” he added. “Harry is delighted that William and Kate are so willing and ready to take on the burden of being Prince and Princess of Wales. But if the Sussexes felt eclipsed by the Cambridges, one can only imagine how they feel now.”

Anderson insisted the royal family were “on their best behaviour” to avoid embarrassing the family name in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“William and Harry used to laugh and joke pretty much every time they got together. That playful brotherly banter that was a hallmark of their relationship is no longer in evidence,” he told Fox News Digital. “They’re civil enough to each other, but that’s about it. Everyone’s on their best behavior for now, careful not to do anything to embarrass or upset their grandmother.”

King Charles III appeared to extend his own olive branch to Prince Harry by mentioning his son and Markle in his first address since taking the throne. However, it is unclear whether other steps will be taken to mend the father-son relationship.

“Charles extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by mentioning him in his acceptance speech, but it’s hard to imagine much will come of it,” Anderson said. “The palace is holding its collective breath to see what new bombshells Harry’s forthcoming tell-all memoir contains.”

Harry announced that he was writing Tell-all memories in 2021 and Charles was not informed before the news broke.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born as but as the person I’ve become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, literally and figuratively, and my hope is to tell my story. , mistakes, lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said. said in a press release at the time.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned so far in my life, and I’m excited for people to read an accurate and completely honest first-hand account of my life.”