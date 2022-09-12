New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Decades after their divorce, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are still living together, soon to be late Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis.

The The Duke and Duchess of York She gifted two of her favorite breeds of dogs to the fallen monarch in 2021 after her husband Prince Philip died in April.

But beyond this happy fact lies a far more peculiar situation: the fact that Fergie, as Ferguson affectionately calls her, is still living together, having to deal with the fallout from a civil sexual assault case against Andrew.

“They still live together in the Royal Lodge and her [Fergie] Speaks brightly of him,” Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official and royal expert, told Fox News Digital. “And they’ve now joined the Queen’s corgis. She constantly talks about how she got the best looking prince. They maintained a very close relationship.”

Since divorcing in 1996 the couple has consistently prioritized raising their two daughters together: princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 34, Fergie’s fondness for her ex-husband.

Ferguson, 62, was married to the Queen’s second son, Andrew, from 1986 to 1996.

“By all accounts the Yorks are a very tight-knit family,” Spence explained. “A real unit. The Epstein scandal will be very difficult, especially for his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and when they are starting families of their own. I imagine the Duchess’s primary concerns are her daughters and grandchildren. .”

A woman named Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew in 2021, alleging that the Duke of York sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under 18 at the behest of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and humiliated British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. The two sides announced a settlement agreement in February 2022, a month before Andrew was deposed in the case.

Just a few weeks later, in March 2022, Andrew and Giuffre signed an agreement to officially dismiss the civil sexual assault case she brought against Royal after allegedly paying more than $16 million to settle the embarrassing lawsuit. Although the parties did not disclose the settlement amount in court papers, the Daily Telegraph reported the amount as $16.3 million.

Through all the drama and scandal, Andrew denied the accusations, which eventually forced him to give up his public duties and royal patronage.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a protester was arrested after heckling Andrew during the Queen’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland.