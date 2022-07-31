Inside Britain’s first refugee team

‘Uheach of these boys has a story to tell,” says Fethi Ahmed, looking out over the dried-up playground in Harlow. “But for two hours on a Thursday they can forget everything, whatever their difficulties. They are counting down the days. Everyone here knows that football keeps them going.”

Ahmed knows better than anyone how FC Changing Lives, the UK’s first all-refugee and migrant team, helped deliver what its name promises. It has been for him since he arrived on these shores after a horrific journey from Egypt six years ago when he was only 16 years old; it was a crutch in even darker times that led to a suicide attempt in 2019. He is the captain of the team: a well-known and respected figure in the community who is now approached by others.

“I’m very famous in Harlow,” he says with a self-deprecating smile. “I try my best to help everyone. If anyone has a problem, I will do my best. If I yell at them on the pitch, they don’t take it personally: they know it’s from me, their friend.”

There are about 25 players on the grass, and Ahmed has 10 nationalities: Syrians, Ghanaians, Sudanese, Chadians. “Five or six people don’t speak English yet,” he says. “But that’s the role of football, that’s the common language.”

Changing Lives FC plays in Essex’s Harlow District League and has three goals: to improve the lives of its members, to change the often negative narrative about refugees and asylum seekers arriving in the country, and to win matches on the pitch.

Team coach David Simmons with his players. “We’re trying to find a balance where we’re having fun and want them to learn,” he says. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Their coach, David Simmons, is a 28-year-old with extraordinary energy and vision, whose influence on the group is palpable. “Today everyone needs to do a good job, I choose the players for Sunday’s game,” he tells them as they stand in a circle, before making plans for practice. This large, apparently disparate group of young people aged 16 to 24 are listening intently.

“I think we’re a good team,” Simmons says. “Some of these boys are talented enough to go all the way to the pros. What kind of story would that be. We try to find a balance when we are having fun and we also want them to learn. Fun is important, but another aspect of football is the discipline it brings.

“It brings people together, makes them realize they are not alone. Some of these guys live in hotels and only have four walls of their room. Here they can be outside, play, talk, interact. It builds their confidence and that’s very important.”

This is evidenced by the experience of Ussri Badawi, a versatile midfielder who fled war-torn Darfur at the age of 14 and calls himself “one of the winners” for having endured a journey that is too difficult for him to survive. “On weekends, I have nothing to do but play football, so this is the best place I can be,” he says. “It’s really a supportive environment.”

Badawi, who came via Calais under a truck, works part-time at Ikea and will get a heavy-duty license in about four months if his driving course goes well.

The path was not easy. In the past season alone, FC “Changing Lives” has faced three incidents of racial violence; Luckily, their games are videotaped and such violations could be reported to the FA.

Simmons, who was also attacked by online trolls, worked hard to improve the team’s composure in the face of provocation. Given that many players are still going through deep-seated traumas that can sometimes resurface due to seemingly benign, non-racial triggers, this can be tricky. Changing Lives FC used to receive more yellow and red cards than anyone else in the league, but Simmons proudly explains that the tide has changed.

While Ahmed and Badawi speak warmly of the welcome they received in England and the lives they were able to build, there is a sense that they thrived despite the system. Ahmed left home at 16 after being detained at the local police station for six months following the jailing of his father, who was an opponent of the government. He describes crossing the Mediterranean in a fishing boat packed with about 600 people under a scorching sun.

It took a week, without food and with half a glass of drinking water every day, if you’re lucky. Unlike Italy, where he ended up and was sent to the street, here he was settled and introduced into the system. But his fight with the Home Office took four and a half years, numerous court cases, and a mistake that almost cost him his life.

The composition of FC “Changing Lives”. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

“They realized the caseworker had made a mistake about my situation early on and allowed me to stay in 2020,” he says. “It was the happiest day of my life. The years that my application kept getting rejected were so hard. Will I end up in Egypt again? Will I go straight to jail?

“One day I decided I couldn’t take it anymore, I waited so long and couldn’t achieve anything in my life: you can’t work or study and live on £37 a week. I was trying to jump off London Bridge, but an undercover cop stopped me. And everything turned around from there.”

Ahmed works at a B&Q store and also with Simmons at his wider community organization, Changing Lives. He is expected to be able to apply for a mortgage next year. “Some people think we come here to get government funds, but that’s not true,” he says. “I work, I pay tax, I pay road tax on my car, it’s the same as everyone else. It’s just that now I have the same chances as other people. It’s the same with these guys on the field: look at them, they don’t cause problems for anyone.”

It’s also important for Simmons, a former PE teacher who has created similar teams in Bishop’s Stortford and Chelmsford. “People forget that they are people,” he says. “These are young people who are risking their lives to get to the UK. Why don’t we welcome all these people who want to come here and do better for themselves? I want to be the voice that helps others see this as they are being presented unfairly.”

Afterwards, he and Ahmed return to keep a close eye on training. These players may, as Badawi said, already be winners in a way, but right now Sunday is their main target.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans, ie. In the US, the National Suicide Helpline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the Crisis Helpline is on 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org.