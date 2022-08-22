New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time over the weekend in a lavish three-day ceremony at the actor’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro. Georgia, And Fox News Digital has exclusive details on the couple’s wedding.

A source shared with Fox News Digital that the couple’s nuptials were attended by 135 guests, including Affleck’s best friend and “Good Will Hunting” co-star. Matt Damon.

Damon’s wife Louisiana, Jimmy Kimmel, “Jay and Silent Bob” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, as well as talent agent Patrick Whitesell were also in attendance.

Attendees left with straw gift bags monogrammed with the newlyweds’ initials “JB,” an insider revealed. The source described the contents of the bags as “a taste of Georgia.”

Social media users took a look at the gift bags on Monday after fashion stylist Rob Zangardi shared a snapshot of them on his Instagram. Among his carousel of photos, he also included a group photo of Lopez’s glam squad, which included hairstylist Chris Appleton, nail artist Tom Bachick, makeup artist Mary Phillips and stylist Mariel Henn.

Zangardi’s post also included a photo of several white heels from Lopez’s footwear line, JLO. It’s unclear if these are the same people Lopez rocked during her wedding weekend.

Meanwhile, another source told Fox News Digital that a “collection of signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails” will be offered by high-end beverage caterer Icebox. The Charleston, South Carolina-based company produces luxury beverage programs nationwide.

Celebrities have started arriving at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

According to the insider, “there’s a big focus on elegant and floral spirit-free and spirited cocktails” with a collection of signature drinks on offer during the wedding weekend.

The cocktails’ garnishes and glassware were inspired by the wedding’s “light pastel and vibrant floral” color scheme.

Guests were treated to spectacular fireworks displays on Friday and Saturday nights. The couple said their vows in a ceremony on Saturday hosted by the life coach and podcast host Jai Shetty.

There is an all-white dress code for those attending the ceremony. Lopez walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing, ruffled train and a cathedral-length, sheer veil. Affleck wore a white tuxedo with a black bowtie and black pants.

The “Argo” star and the “On the Floor” hitmaker’s wedding extravaganza ended with a Sunday brunch.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of the 2003 romantic comedy crime movie “Gigley,” in which they both starred. The couple rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly twenty years after ending their first engagement.

Both of them got married for the first time Las Vegas Celebration on 16th July. Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53, attended the nuptials, which took place after midnight at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

According to Page Six, Emme and Max Affleck were joined by children Seraphina, 16, Violet, 13, and Samuel, 10, at the second ceremony. The Oscar winner shares his children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50.

An insider told People magazine that Lopez thought her and Affleck’s wedding weekend bash was “perfect.”

“It’s a dream come true for her,” the source said. “She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It felt so special.”

Lopez is “so happy to be married to Ben,” the insider shared.

The source added, “She keeps saying ‘my husband’ and it’s so cute.”