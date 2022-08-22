Injured No. 2 men’s tennis player Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) – Alexander Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, has missed this year’s tournament while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Zverev tore ligaments in his ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June and the no. The 2-ranked player withdrew from the US Open on Monday.

The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows two years ago when Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. Pancho Gonzalez’s 1949 final against Ted Schroeder marked the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit.

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get daily updates delivered to your inbox

Zverev won Olympic gold in Tokyo last year and returned to the US Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

American Stefan Kozlov entered the main draw of the tournament. The main draw begins next Monday.