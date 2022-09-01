Injured Florida A&M football player: ‘I put my body on the line’ to raise money for school

Florida A&M offensive lineman Bryan Crawford suffered a concussion in the second half of a 32-point loss to North Carolina on Saturday night. And some of his teammates didn’t want to take the first place during the flight home.

“I felt cheated out of my position, I didn’t really appreciate it,” Crawford told USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday. “I felt like I was putting my body on the line to earn a few dollars for college, and I’d already been doing that for five years. It made me … emotional.”

FAMU coach Willie Simmons confirmed Wednesday that Crawford (pectoral strain) is out “for the foreseeable future” and that fellow offensive lineman Cesar Reyes (knee injury) is out for the season after being injured in Saturday night’s game, which many Rattlers are opposed to actually playing. They blame the administrators on academic eligibility issues.

On Friday, 26 FAMU players were deemed ineligible due to the players’ alleged lapses in academic advising and compliance on the HBCU’s campus.

Simmons said as of Wednesday afternoon 17 Rattlers — including returning Buck Buchanan Award winner linebacker Isaiah Land — had ineligible waiver requests and appeals pending with the NCAA. FAMU prepares for its Southwest Athletic Conference opener against Deion Sanders-coach Jackson State on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Both (injuries) are correlated (being an under-man),” Simmons said. “Cesar Reyes was moved from left guard to right tackle on game day because away from the position he’s been practicing all training camp, he put his body in an awkward position because of our lack of depth on the offensive line. He wasn’t comfortable with the position change and got his leg wrong.

“Bryan Crawford was penciled in as the backup because of a (pectoral) injury two weeks ago and he wasn’t likely to get those reps early in the game. So, he re-injured the injury. He didn’t have to play, but had to because of low numbers. Re-injury of that muscle He can be blamed.”

This week Crawford replayed the events that led to FAMU’s players deciding to play, then writing to university president Larry Robinson, telling him they were “misadvised” and “underrepresented” in a series of compliance issues. A lawyer representing both players labeled it an “epic administrative blunder”.

The team agreed not to board a flight from its Tallahassee, Florida, campus to North Carolina on Friday afternoon when President Robinson, who was in North Carolina, spoke to the team on a cell phone speaker held by interim athletics director Michael Smith. , according to Crawford.

In that discussion, Crawford said, both Robinson and Smith addressed the financial consequences of not playing.

USA TODAY Sports reviewed documents showing FAMU previously earned $450,000 for playing in North Carolina. If the game is canceled, FAMU would be liable for a $450,000 penalty, documents show.

“I spoke with FAMU AD Michael Smith several times before, during and after the visit to Chapel Hill,” North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham told USA TODAY Sports in an email distributed by an athletics department spokesperson. “All of our conversations were about how we could support and help them on their journeys. We never discussed finances. We were just excited to be able to play the game and have a great HBCU weekend in Chapel Hill.”

While Coach Simmons said he was determined not to force his players to play or not play — he walked them through a pros-and-cons exercise — Robinson and Smith handled the matter differently, Crawford said.

“They never put a dollar amount on it, but they definitely came up with the idea of ​​saying, ‘This (North Carolina game) is great for the university, it’s going to take university places that weren’t there before.’ Said.

“Mr. Smith said, ‘It’s not about the money, it’s about the brand.’ The president said, ‘This is a big deal for the university and for the program.’

Messages left Wednesday to Robinson and Smith seeking response to Crawford and coach Simmons’ comments were not returned.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Robinson said, “I’m very upset that people might have the misconception that we don’t support FAMU athletics the way we should, that we don’t care about these young men.”

Crawford said he was troubled by the lack of focus on player safety by administrators.

“Absolutely, I think it’s disrespectful. We’re literally asking for help here,” Crawford said. “(For Robinson and Smith) ‘What do you want? Day, what do you guys want to do and what do you want for this team? …’

“If we had heard it and given our side, if they had respected it and accepted it, this would not have gone this far. But to condemn them and not sympathize with you, they are talking. This alternative action (of financial consequences), ‘Are you even thinking about us?’ ”

Simmons said the Rattlers actually held off on playing for football reasons rather than the administration’s perceived inattention to their compliance matters.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, FAMU had just four eligible receivers — and they were running a three-receiver offense — with just six cleared offensive linemen.

“I let them know how short we were in key positions and I told them the safety of going out to play that game with a small number,” Simmons said. “After that discussion, they told me they made the decision not to play because it would put our team at too much risk. That’s not a safe situation: playing a Power 5 team with one backup lineman.”

As organizers scrambled to respond to Friday’s eligibility crisis, more players were cleared. The receiving corps and linemen positions have been lost. And while the frenzy that delayed Crawford and his veteran teammates over days of complaints irritated them, it made them reconsider their position.

Simmons, a former Clemson quarterback, said senior quarterback Racean McKay asked him what he thought the players should do.

“I’m on the side of listening to our players. I don’t want to force them,” Simmons said. “Playing the game of football is a privilege, not a right, and if someone doesn’t want to play, I don’t have the freedom to force them. That applies to the individual and the whole team. I leave that to our (12-man) leadership group.”

Referring to the pros and cons of playing Simmons, he deliberately “avoided the monetary value of the game.

“The players had discussions with our administrative officials, and the issue of the financial benefits of playing came into play. They were told what the monetary payment would be. It didn’t matter to them. It was never a factor: get it ($450,000) or pay it – that’s a $900,000 turnover.

“But it’s about player safety and what’s best for our football team.”

Simmons told his team that the move to North Carolina will help young players who need reps before Sunday’s conference opener. His top con is risking injury by playing short-handed with the Mack Brown-coached Tar Heels.

“As fate would have it, our worst fears came true,” he said of the Reyes and Crawford injuries.

Simmons knows that advocates for college athletes argue that things like FAMU’s should be decided by administrators who prioritize athlete safety over money.

“Obviously, college football is a business. I’m (concerned) it’s gotten to this point where the focus is always on how much money we can bring in, not player safety or passion and love for the game,” Simmons said. “I was upset that the decision of whether we should play the game came down to money.

“I can’t fault the university leadership for making that known. They told the facts when they needed the facts. But my concern is the health and safety of our football team, as well as our team’s ability to grow and develop and our players. It’s decided that it outweighs the risk. Now, we have to face what’s ahead.” Looking forward to it.”

For Crawford, it’s time to rehab.

“We didn’t play for Dr. Larry, Michael Smith or alumni,” Crawford said. “We played this game because we knew we wanted our young kids to get these live reps that would really help them this week.

“We’ve been here for 30 days from 6 in the morning to 11 at night. We know the ground we’ve hit. Nobody cares about losing that ground but us. We’re a close-knit team. To stand up for this, to see 100 guys and coaches behind us, I have at FAMU. I swear it was one of the most amazing moments ever.

“I told the president yesterday that I have one goal: to leave the university better than we found it.”

