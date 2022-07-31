New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Free Speech Systems, the parent media company of controversial InfoWars star Alex Jones, filed for bankruptcy on Friday amid an ongoing defamation damages lawsuit in Texas in which the family of a boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is seeking $150 million or $150 million. More

The trial in Austin, where Jones lives and the free speech system is based, is to determine how much Jones will pay to defame Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was among 20 children and six teachers. Killed in the nation’s deadliest school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

They and other Sandy Hook families suing Jones say they have suffered for years because of Jones’ repeated false claims and threats that the shooting was a hoax to inspire gun control measures or that it did not happen. His testimony wrapped up early Friday and is expected to wrap up next week.

Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal, announced the bankruptcy filing late Friday.

Connecticut Judge Alex Jones found ‘hoax’ liable for Sandy Hook claims

Attorneys for the family prosecuting him and Jones told Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guevara Gamble that the bankruptcy filing will not stop the case. The New York Times reported that Gamble ordered the case to continue pending a verdict despite the bankruptcy filing, which under other circumstances would have put the case on hold.

This is not the first time the Sandy Hook family has filed for bankruptcy during their lawsuit against Jones. In April, Jones’ company Infowars and two of his other businesses filed for bankruptcy protection, delaying the trial. Free Speech Systems is the parent company of Infowars.

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Jones liable for defamation for his portrayal of the Sandy Hook massacre involving actors aimed at promoting gun control.

In both states, judges entered default judgments against Jones because he failed to respond to court orders and turn over documents.

Christopher Mattei, the attorney for the Sandy Hook families in the Connecticut case, released a statement Friday evening about the bankruptcy filing.

“Two days before jury selection begins in Connecticut, Mr. Jones is on the run once again. Coward in bankruptcy court He has transparently tried to delay dealing with hurt families for years,” Mattei said. “These families have endless patience and are determined to hold Mr. Jones accountable in a Connecticut court.”

Jones claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but lawyers for the Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.

Court records show that Jones’ Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and supplements, earned more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018.

Jones has appealed to listeners to donate money to his Infowars program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.