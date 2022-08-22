Inflation’s hit on consumer purchasing power means retailers could refocus on the floor

When Hudson’s Bay Co. announced last week that it was bringing Zellers back from the dead, many former customers were moved to share fond memories of the discount chain.

Retailers know nostalgia can sell, from old-fashioned Coke bottles to retro kitchenware. To the extent that some Canadians yearn for what they remember as those happy, joyful days when Zellers was a part of their lives, the venerable Hudson’s Bay Company will be happy to satisfy them.

But according to Waterloo, Ontario-based economist Jean-Paul Lama, there might be more to the game than nostalgia, and it doesn’t sound as warm and fuzzy.

May I interest you in something secondary?

The Bay’s move to restart its cheaper brand represents a trend that Lam expects to repeat as inflation makes people feel poorer: satisfying consumer demand for what economists call “low quality goods.”

“I think this is what a lot of retailers are probably thinking about,” Lam said on Friday, just after Statistics Canada released its report. latest retail sales data.

As Lam explained, in its origins, the economic concept of inferior goods does not necessarily refer to goods that are poorly made or unattractive, although it can include such products.

Instead, economists say the principle comes from the idea that for most goods, from food to fashion, people spend more on them as they get richer. But substandard goods are the exception; as people get richer, they buy less of them.

Lam offers filet mignon and ground beef or BMW and Kia cars as examples.

“People rank products in terms of our desire,” Lam said, helping explain a principle often discussed in behavioral economics.

“We tend to prioritize some products over others in our preferences, and those preferences can be subjective.”

As people get richer, those who eat meat tend to buy less ground beef and more refined and expensive cuts like steaks. In such a case, economists would call ground beef a “bad product.” But when incomes fall, the reverse process occurs. (Alkis Konstantinides/Reuters)

Lam, for example, said he did not like filet mignon, preferring the taste and texture of cheaper beef. And Kia can really make a better car.

In fact, the difference between some products may have nothing to do with quality, but rather to do with prestige and status. Low-quality goods are cheaper, which, on the contrary, can reduce their attractiveness for rich people.

Lam notes that around 2014, the economy began to recover – housing prices rose, and stocks began to rise. People felt rich. And that’s when Bay included Saks Fifth Avenue, a prestige brand, in its stores to capitalize on consumers’ desire to buy high-end goods. Premium retailer Nordstrom also came to Canada, while mid-range retailer Sears collapsed.

But once incomes and wealth start to fall, Lam said, things could change. The demand profile suddenly changes and people who are lagging behind are instead looking for lower quality products.

Without fancy economic theory, the idea is familiar: when our wealth and incomes decrease, we start looking for bargains.

Canadian discount retailer Giant Tiger could also benefit from a downgrade if wages continue to lag inflation. (SHS)

dollar is rising

“I think this is what a lot of retailers are probably thinking about,” he said. “As revenues lag prices, it’s possible that demand for these low-quality items will rise, and so it makes sense to resurrect a discount store like Zellers.”

Because of the way Statistics Canada collects retail data, it’s hard to detect a trend towards low-grade goods in the latest sales data, even if the trend had already begun in June, when most of the data was collected, BMO economist Shelly Kaushik said.

However, other indicators, including a 12 percent increase in sales at Canada’s Dollarama – what both economists called the epitome of a substandard merchandise retailer – hint that the discount hunt may already be underway. Companies like Ottawa’s giant tiger could also benefit.

Kaushik is also quick to point out that Zellers has never been in the same category as Dollarama. The HBC-owned retailer has traditionally been a casual merchandise retailer, stocking many familiar brands but without a prestige shopping bag or experience.

The retail sales data for June showed how much inflation affects how we shop and what we buy. Sales posted a strong gain of just over one percent in dollar terms, more than three times higher than economists’ forecasts. But in real terms, sales remained virtually unchanged.

“Let’s say you wanted to buy two widgets, but now they cost twice as much. You are definitely spending twice as much as before, but still only buying two widgets. So the volume of what you buy stays the same. the same,” Kaushik explained.

The pursuit of wealth

Like Lam and others, Kaushik acknowledges that wages have been lagging behind inflation, but she said that despite early data showing lower sales in July, it’s still too early to predict a retail recession.

One confusing factor is that while product sales are expected to decline, most of the revenue will go towards purchasing services such as travel, entertainment and eating out – none of which are generally considered inferior goods. .

“I think it’s too early to say that we’re seeing a real shift in consumer psychology,” Kaushik said. “I think the idea of ​​pursuing wealth or, you know, higher end shopping is something that we are still seeing.”

WATCH | Take a look at Zellers’ return plan:

Hudson Bay to bring back discount retailer Zellers Duration 1:56 Ten years after closing, the Hudson’s Bay Company wants to revive the Zellers brand. The company says it plans to launch a new e-commerce website and sell discounted items at select Bay stores by early 2023.

This may be true for those whose incomes have risen with inflation, but as many others have pointed out in the past, people whose incomes have declined by about seven percent this year after inflation may have put their aspirations on hold.

As someone who closely follows inflation, Lam worries that the current upward trend in prices may be far from over. Rising global inflation and rising import costs for consumer goods may indicate that consumer preference for inferior goods is not a fad.

If wages continue to lag, and your post-inflation income drops a little more, maybe you, too, will consider buying excellent Zellers-type jeans at a Zellers-type store and ditch the trendy shopping bag. Retailers will be watching.

Follow Don on Twitter @don_pittis