As President Biden faces several mounting crises at home and abroad, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem joined “Hannity” to voice the effects of the failure on her state.

Nome noted that despite the landlock, South Dakota is not immune to the illegal immigration crisis she said has been brought on by Biden’s open-border policies.

However, she suggested taking heart from the fact that Americans are realizing how bad many aspects of American life are getting under the leadership of the Delaware Democrat.

“[W]”The hat is very challenging for the people of my state, and across this country we’re soon facing a situation where President Biden’s approval rating is going to drop below the rate of inflation,” she said.

“People are really struggling with high energy costs, high food costs. They recognize that all these illegal immigrants are coming into the country; that the border is not enforced, it’s not secure; it’s putting our national security at risk.”

With Congresswoman Elaine Luria of Virginia leading the nightly installment of the Jan. 6 committee hearing, Noem said Americans are more concerned about the economic pinch felt at the gas pump and grocery store and the effects of the immigration crisis.

Luria, a Norfolk Democrat, hosted former White House communications aide Sarah Matthews and deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger as witnesses as Noam Hannity spoke.

“[The American people] Not talking about what all the other networks are running today. They are talking about how to last the next six months until we get a new one [Republican] A majority in the House that stops these bad policies,” she said.

Despite the influence of the Biden administration’s policies, Noem added that South Dakota is one of a handful of states “getting by” with their own state and local policies.

“Our economy is booming, but that’s not the case across the country. And with Biden attacking our way of life, it’s going to be a full-time job for everyone. [elected official] Trying to protect our way of life.”