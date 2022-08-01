New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

If the items you’re buying seem smaller than they used to be, even if you paid the same price, you’re not alone. Shrinkage is one Effect of inflation And it’s now affecting businesses across the country.

Shrinkage is the practice of reducing product size while keeping the same sticker price. Many business owner They are noticing that it is happening again and again.

A group of entrepreneurs gathered at Harold’s in the Heights restaurant in Houston. Patrick Amante, owner of a graphics design company, admits to a problem affecting everyone.

“Inflation and the supply chain, as a whole, has had a big impact on business,” Amante tells Fox News.

Amte says that as inflation continues, he has noticed a difference products he received from suppliers.

“Sometimes I think they downsize and keep the price the same,” says Amante.

Michelle Corsamo, President National Restaurant AssociationInflation is also affecting her industry.

“In the last year, restaurant wholesale food prices have gone up 13%. That’s the biggest increase in wholesale food prices that we’ve seen in 5 decades,” Korsmo tells Fox News.

Ali Jarrett, National Member and Texas Restaurant AssociationHarold’s owns a restaurant in the Heights and says she’s also noticed smaller products from suppliers as inflation continues.

“You know, some of the things you notice with some of the bigger suppliers is that maybe their pack is a little bit smaller, so they don’t have to raise the price of the pack, but at the end of the day, the price still goes up,” Jarrett says.

Jarrett says she sees less shrinkage from local suppliers who don’t ship products across the country. Using them has helped her, in turn, not shrink size of food She serves.

says the National Restaurant Association Customer retention Staying happy with manageable prices and portions will help restaurants and other businesses beat inflation and inflation completely.

“Restaurants have had to get creative with solutions, but I think as consumers, we can all be optimistic that our love of going out and eating at restaurants is the thing that keeps menu prices down,” Corsamo says.

In a report, food review site Yelp says that, for the first time, customers are citing a contraction in reviews, typically of restaurants that offer more affordable options like pizza, hotdogs and hamburgers.