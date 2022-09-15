New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden cannot insulate himself from rampant inflation, pushing policies that will only increase the financial pinch on everyday Americans, said Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy told Fox News on Wednesday.

Biden visited the Detroit auto show to push toward electric cars — at one point being asked what he thought of the $63,000 electric-powered Buick Lyric he was sitting in.

In response, Biden appeared to suggest that he still likes the internal combustion Chevrolet Corvette he sits in front of:

“It’s a beautiful car,” he said, “but I love the Corvette.”

Democrats Describing Republicans as ‘Dangerous’ Isn’t Acting Like Another DM-Assist Trump Wins Primary

On “Hannity,” Kennedy, R-La., pointed out a potential flaw in Biden’s push for electric cars:

“If electric vehicles are so bloated, why should the government pay people to drive them? Food for thought,” said Kennedy.

In reference to inflation and the James Taylor-accented ceremony at the White House earlier in the week, Kennedy joked that the economic index was created by a sitting president:

“Inflation in Washington since President Biden’s inauguration 540 days ago. Prices up 13.2%.”

Kennedy points out that $1 in January 2021 now has the purchasing power of 87-cents in the same non-inflation-adjusted dollar.

The White House pressed for ties with China after our land purchases

“So what is President Biden doing about it? … Well, the president decided to drink himself smart first. He took $750 billion out of the pockets of the American people with a so-called $750 billion inflation reduction act and higher taxes,” he said.

“When the economy slows down, prices are going up. And 401 Ks are crashing. And he gave $300 billion of taxpayer money to the Green New Deal industrial complex.”

Kennedy concluded that Biden had too much to do with dire economic conditions:

“President Biden is inflation’s best friend. Inflation loves President — evil — inflation loves President Biden like the devil loves sin,” he said.

“I don’t see where they’ve done anything but sing folk songs to stop the destruction of the American people,” he quipped, referring to Taylor.

Rubio riffs on Biden’s inflation celebration: ‘I’m embarrassed for James Taylor’

Hannity previously pointed out that Biden’s inflation crisis could be exacerbated by a nationwide railroad strike if talks fail before Friday.

Amtrak, long praised by Biden and once Hunter Biden served as a board member, announced that it would limit service to much of its national network — they typically don’t have or can’t send many track miles south and west of Washington, DC.

While ACELA service on the Northeast Corridor and New England routes will not be greatly affected, lines such as the popular Silver Meteor between Miami and New York, the Empire Builder from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, and the City of New Orleans from Chicago to New Orleans are expected. Should be heavily restricted or shut down until the strike is over.

Click to get the Fox News app

The passenger railroad’s profitable daily auto train service – between Orlando and Washington – was also affected.

“Amtrak JoeDo you care to comment?” Hannity asked, noting that a railroad shutdown would cripple an already fragile supply chain and raise daily prices.

In a statement to passengers, Amtrak said the negotiations did not involve the passenger railroad or its workforce, adding that “many of our trains operate over freight railroads.”

“Because the parties have not yet reached a resolution, Amtrak has begun making initial service adjustments in response to the freight railroad service disruption that is expected to occur this week.”