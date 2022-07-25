type here...
Inflation is crippling rural America and could even push people into the cities

By printveela editor

A combination of factors is pushing some rural residents to consider moving closer to the cities.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images


Inflation is hurting rural America and causing some people to consider moving closer to cities to ease financial stress, according to one expert’s latest analysis.

Iowa State University Professor Dave Peters study of the impact of inflation on rural residents as part of the school project “Small Town”. He found that this year alone, spending by rural Americans increased by 9.2%, while their income increased by only 2.6%.

And Peters pinpointed exactly where it hurts the most.

“Mostly fuel prices, especially among farmers and the agrarian community,” he said. “They are really concerned about gas and diesel prices.”

Inflation soared to a 40-year high in June and is affecting all American households. But Peters said travel was one of the main reasons it hits harder in the countryside.

“Rural people have to travel long distances to work, to school, to get medical care, just to buy basic necessities like groceries…there is no public transportation,” he said.

His analysis showed that rural households had to pay $2,500 more a year for gasoline than they did two years ago. At the same time, prices for health insurance, veterinary care and home heating fuel are rising.

“Most rural homes have to buy tanks of LPG or LPG, or they have to get fuel oil,” Peters said. “And they really went up in price; I think it’s about $1,000 more.”

In response to the June inflation data, President Joe Biden said addressing the issue was his top priority.

He said the administration will continue to release oil from strategic oil reserves to bring down gas prices, and that he “will continue to provide the Federal Reserve with the capacity it needs to fight inflation.”

“Inflation is our most pressing economic problem… we need to make more progress and faster to get prices under control,” he said in a statement.

The Fed is now trying to tackle the delicate task of lowering inflation without plunging the economy into recession and is expected to raise interest rates for the fourth time in five months when it meets later this week.

“The Fed is slowing the economy by raising interest rates, which cuts spending,” Princeton economist Alan Blinder told NPR. “If you do it too much, you’ll get a recession.”

Peters warned that if prices remain too high for too long, it could set off a dangerous cycle for some rural Americans.

It all starts with people investing their savings, which Peters says is already happening. They will then be forced to use their discretionary money for essential goods; and then they go into credit card debt.

But what Peters really worries about is the idea that some rural Americans will then take out mortgage lines of credit because their homes have increased in value, especially in the Midwest. But he warned that this strategy could backfire.

“It’s especially dangerous if home prices fall again and then they’re left with a mortgage that doesn’t cover the value of their home,” he said.
According to Peters, inflation could accelerate the decline in the rural population.

Corey Ryan/Getty Images


This combination of factors has led some people in rural areas to consider moving closer to the cities, Peters said. But it is difficult.

“There are people that I’ve talked to in Iowa and Nebraska … who are really trying to make this financial calculation,” he said. “They would like to work and receive a city salary, but they cannot travel to work. It’s too expensive considering gas prices. And really, what’s holding them back is the cost of the houses.”

“Some people think about moving closer to the city, moving to the suburbs, or moving to a small community 45 minutes from the city. So yes, if this continues, it will likely accelerate the decline of the rural population in parts of the Midwest and the Great Plains. .”

The audio interview for this story was conducted by Steve Inskip, produced by Ziad Buch and edited by Raquel Maria Dillon and Amra Pasic.

