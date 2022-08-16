Inflation in Canada fell to 7.6% for the first time in a year

Canada’s inflation rate fell to 7.6% in July, the first time in 12 months that it fell from the previous month, according to a report from Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

Inflation hit a 39-year high of 8.1% in June, with gasoline prices the biggest contributor to the overall rate increase.

In contrast, gasoline prices declined on a monthly basis in July, according to the agency’s consumer price index. In July, consumers paid 9.2% less for gasoline than in June, a monthly decrease has not been observed since April 2020.

Ontario saw a 12.2% monthly decline in gas prices—the largest of any province—after the provincial government implemented gas and fuel tax cuts on July 1.

The general downward trend that economists had been expecting indicates that the skyrocketing inflation is beginning to ease. But the Bank of Canada’s 2.2% target is still a long way off.

While inflation was up 0.1% from June, core inflation has picked up, said Tu Nguyen, an economist at consulting firm RSM Canada.

This means that “inflation remains pervasive in all aspects of life, and not just concentrated in a few categories such as gasoline and food,” she said, adding that it will be “some time” before households can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Wage growth continues to lag behind inflation, causing households to lose purchasing power. Food prices continue to rise due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting global food shortage.”

Food commodities are growing at the fastest rate since August 1981.

Even as the cost of gas declined, grocery store prices rose 9.9% year-on-year, the fastest pace since August 1981.

Baked goods, soft drinks, eggs and fresh fruit are among the commodities whose prices are rising faster. In particular, bakery products rose 13.6% as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up wheat prices.

Higher prices for services such as flights (up 25.5%), natural gas (up 12.4%) and hotel stays (10.1%) were notable factors that contributed to the increase compared to the previous month due to for a busier travel season.

According to the StatsCan report, monthly rents are also on the rise. As high interest rates sideline buyers who cannot afford to take out mortgages, the rental market has expanded and rental prices are rising faster than in June.