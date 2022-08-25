New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Football fans: Today’s hyperinflation is coming to you too.

Tailgating your favorite team’s games this season will cost a little more than usual as food, alcohol and gas prices continue to rise.

Lifestyle expert Cary Reilly joined “Fox & Friends” Thursday to share some of her best tips on how to save money on tailgating essentials.

Amid inflation, salvage food stores sell dented, dated goods for cheap profit traction

She suggests checking out slickdeal.net first — a shopper community that sends alerts on great deals from other sellers.

The current end of summer and Labor Day season is the best time to scout deals and discounts, suggests an expert.

Labor Day Quiz! How well do you know the facts about this American holiday?

Reilly pointed out a chair on display at Fox Square that she found on Walmart’s website for $34.

“Anything from TVs to coolers — you can find those great deals,” she says.

Back-to-School Savings: Illinois Mother of 5 Reveals Secrets to Cost-Friendly Lunches

For tailgaters looking to save on food, Reilly suggests ditching the grill and opting for chips and dip instead.

Riley created an example snack with bowls of shredded cheese, sour cream, lettuce, beans and tomato salsa so guests could create their own nacho plates.

Although beer is the traditional drink for many football fans, Reilly shares an alternative of mixing an inexpensive bottle of wine with some fruit juice and fruit slices to make sangria.

One idea: invest in freezer snacks that can pop in the air fryer or oven.

“Put it in the fridge for an hour, two hours,” she said. “It’s delicious.”

For people who may not attend tailgates in person and choose to “home-gate” instead, Reilly recommends investing in freezer snacks that can be popped in the air fryer or oven.

Quick-prepared food can be served on a tray of other vegetables and other snacks for presentation, shares the expert.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“My tip for making a serving tray like this is to go into your fridge and find what you have — and put it on the tray,” she says.