Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighed in on how Democrats scrapped a proposed tax hike that would affect billionaires from the Inflation Reduction Act to pass a massive spending bill and its climate programs.

“The people who have the power to really change what we’re trying to change are the billionaires,” a man named Daniel told Fox News. “We shouldn’t be voting on it if it’s not resolved.”

But another man, Paul, said: “Passing an environmental bill—anything that helps climate change, I’m all for. If the rich get a break, big deal.”

The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats’ inflation-reduction legislation, a $433 billion spending bill that includes $369 billion for climate programs and a 15% minimum tax on corporations with more than $1 billion in annual profits. The law also included language that would raise taxes for the nation’s wealthiest at one point by changing the rules for fraudulent interest, but Sen. Kirsten was fired to get a movie vote.

“The whole bill is a mess,” a man named Tom told Fox News. “It’s a feel-good bill so the Democrats can say they did something and they won’t do so badly in the next election.”

“There are things in the tax code that allow people to write different things, so, what are you going to do?” He he said.

Daniel said Democrats should vote against the bill, unless the carrier interest provision is reinstated. As it stands, carrier interest — the share of investment fund profits paid to executives — has a lower tax rate than what other workers see.

“If they’re not paying their share … I think that definitely needs to be adjusted in the bill,” Daniel told Fox News.

Another person, Zion, was skeptical about how much the bill would actually achieve.

“I don’t really trust what the government is doing when it comes to the climate or anything really,” Jian told Fox News. He said politicians had already “failed humanity” with their inaction on climate change over the past two decades.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. of Massachusetts. Elizabeth Warren, a liberal with a history of slamming fiscal “loopholes,” voted for the Inflation Reduction Act. Ocasio-Cortez, known for her aggressive stance on raising taxes on billionaires, will vote on the bill on Friday.

“Climate change has been ignored for far too long,” Max told Fox News. “If there are places where you have to make compromises to get the change done efficiently and quickly, I think that’s what we need to do right now.”

Zion said he has lost faith in the government’s ability to help the average American.

“It is always for the development and protection of people who are in a higher social and economic position than people like me and people living in this area,” he said.