Inflation becomes a major issue for the campaign in Quebec. Whose plan will help you the most?

The early days of the campaign in Quebec were dominated by various proposals to help Quebecers cope with the higher cost of living.

This in itself is not surprising, given that inflation is at levels not seen since the early 1980s.

But in Canada’s most taxed province, it suddenly became hard to find a political leader who wouldn’t vow to put money back in the pocket of the average voter.

However, there are important differences between how the parties seek to accomplish the feat. Some target income tax cuts while others target consumption taxes or tax breaks.

Perhaps the biggest difference, however, is how the parties plan to fund their inflation-reducing measures: are we paying for it now with the money on hand, or are we making future generations pay the bill?

Each of these options involves a number of compromises, and understanding whose interests a party prioritizes can help voters figure out which flag to put on Election Day, Oct. 3.

Income tax reduction method

On Monday, the first full day of the campaign, both the Avenir Quebec Coalition and the Liberals put forward proposals to cut income taxes.

The CAQ, seeking four more years in government, announced that it would reduce one percentage point from the lowest two income categories, which it said would cost the government $7.4 billion over a four-year mandate.

“We at CAQ believe that Quebecers should have a choice about what to do with their money,” party leader François Legault said.

He also reiterated an earlier promise that, if re-elected, most of the province would receive another package of $400 to $600 inflation checks.

CAQ leader François Legault said that if re-elected, his party would reduce one percentage point from the first two income categories. (Mathieu Potvin/Radio Canada)

But the controversial part of that plan was an offer to pay for it by tapping into the Generations Fund, a stash of money that the Quebec government used to ease its once-troubling debt burden.

By and large, the fund was successful. Since the creation of the Liberal government of Jean Charest in 2006, Quebec’s debt-to-GDP ratio has risen from almost twice the Canadian average to nearly the same level as other provinces.

Thus, Lego’s desire to raid the fund for a campaign promise has raised concerns among public finance experts.

“In order to satisfy voters in the short term, we are damaging the long-term balance of Quebec’s public finances,” Olivier Jacques, a political scientist at the University of Montreal, wrote in an article published in La Presse.

Jacques calculated that the promise could result in depriving the Generations Fund of up to $10 billion, money that would not be available to “future generations to solve the problems they will face.”

Force Jeunesse, a regional youth advocacy group, accused Lego of hindering the Quebec government’s ability to address long-term issues such as climate change, which are also top priorities for young voters.

“People often say that young people are cynical and uninterested in politics, but it is this short-term vision that discourages young people,” Simon Telles, 28, the group’s president, told Radio-Canada.

Income tax plus approach

The Liberals’ income tax proposal goes a little further than the CAQ proposal, proposing a 1.5 percentage point cut on the first two income groups. The Quebec Conservatives’ proposal calls for a two percent cut from the same two brackets, but the party has yet to provide details on how the cuts will be funded.

By comparison, a family earning $80,000 would receive an additional $425 from the CAQ plan, $637.50 from the Liberal plan, and $850 from the Conservative plan.

In addition, the Liberals are promising to remove the sales tax on some essential goods, freeze Hydro-Quebec rates, and increase payments in accordance with the law. solidarity tax credit .

This is an expensive package. The tax cut alone would cost $4 billion this year. However, unlike the CAQ, the Liberals say they will fund this primarily from the deficit, not from the Generations Fund.

“It is possible to lower taxes without driving future generations into debt, which is what François Legault promises,” said Liberal leader Dominique Angland. (Caroline Boucher/Canadian Press)

“It is possible to lower taxes without driving future generations into debt, which is what François Legault promises,” Liberal leader Dominique Angland tweeted.

While public finance experts praised some elements of the liberal plan, such as a proposal to increase the solidarity tax credit, they noted that it bears some resemblance to the CAQ’s approach to inflation.

Both sides want to lower income taxes, and this measure is difficult to reverse for obvious political reasons—everyone wants to lower taxes, but no one wants to raise them.

In other words, they propose a long-term reduction in the government’s ability to raise revenue to solve a short-term economic problem.

Quebec may currently have excess financial capacity, with a $2.4 billion surplus expected in 2022-23, thanks in part to revenue boosted by inflation.

But what will the province’s financial capacity be in 15 or 20 years, when spending on health care and climate change is much higher than it is now?

Speaking at Radio-Canada’s Economy zoneEconomist Pierre-André Bouchard-Saint-Amant said that public economics is often about choosing between economic efficiency (tax cuts) or inequality reduction, whether short term (income distribution) or long term (debt).

“Today we have two political parties that have chosen efficiency at the expense of two other aspects. This is a political choice,” said Bouchard-Saint-Amand.

Progressive approach?

There is also a desire on the progressive side of Quebec’s political spectrum to address cost of living issues, but both sides have ruled out an income tax cut.

Québec Solidaire, seeking to replace the Liberals as the CAQ’s main opponent, has also put forward a plan to eliminate the 9.975% provincial sales tax on a large basket of essential goods.

Party leader in parliament and chief campaign spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said the measure would be temporary and would be phased out once inflation returned to 3 percent.

Québec Solidaire’s chief campaign spokesman, Gabriel Naude-Dubois, said his party would cut the consumption tax on some essentials. (Dani Pilot/Radio Canada)

Restaurant bills, groceries, clothing and personal care items will be among the items exempt from sales tax. According to estimates provided by the party, this would save the family about $1,100 a year.

But the details of the politics are oddly fitting for a party trying to be a progressive alternative to the conservative CAQ.

First, the sales tax cut means people with high incomes will benefit even if they don’t need help. Second, economists were puzzled as to why restaurants were included in the list.

“Why would you cut taxes on restaurants? It doesn’t have to be,” said Dalibor Stevanovich, chair of macroeconomics and forecasting at the University of Quebec in Montreal.

Stevanović also noted that the measure would serve as a stimulus, attracting customers to an industry that is already struggling with severe labor shortages.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, PQ leader, said the PQ government would offer a series of lump sum payments funded by current surpluses. (Valerie Gamache/Radio-Canada)

PQ, which has taken a conservative approach to issues of identity and immigration in recent years, has come up with the most progressive way to fight inflation.

On Wednesday, leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said the PQ government would offer a series of lump sum payments funded by running surpluses.

These include $1,200 for people making less than $50,000 and $750 for those making between $50,000 and $80,000.

Like the Liberals, he also promised to double the amounts available under the Solidarity Tax Credit.

It is the latter measure, according to economists, that is the most effective way to help those who are struggling with a higher cost of living.

“If we support the idea that we should offer help to households, I would prefer that the solidarity tax credit increase in a uniform way, rather than eliminate taxes on targeted products,” said Bouchard-Saint-Amand.

