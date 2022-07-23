Indoor Games – The New York Times

A colleague recently drew my attention to an article published a couple of years ago in The Times about a late 1960s Group Therapy board game in which players took turns drawing cards that asked intimate questions and psychological problems. (Example: “You have been accused of over-intellectualizing your complexes. Answer – without falling victim to this criticism.”)

The story’s author, Julie Weiner, insists that the game is great fun, that any awkwardness is paradoxically dissipated by the fact that every single thing in the game is awkward and therefore nothing. There’s only the hiccups, she says, “when someone refuses to let themselves be awkward — the psychological equivalent of being the only person in the sauna clinging to a towel.”

This is my good time. As a child, I loved the Scruples board game and the Book of Questions, social experiments masquerading as parlor games. As an adult, I find corporate icebreakers a bit exciting. – What are your favorite cereals? What was your first job? — anything that allows people to stop talking about small talk and talk about themselves.