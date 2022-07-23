Indoor Games – The New York Times

A colleague recently drew my attention to an article published a couple of years ago in The Times about a late 1960s Group Therapy board game in which players took turns drawing cards that asked intimate questions and psychological problems. (Example: “You have been accused of over-intellectualizing your complexes. Answer – without falling victim to this criticism.”)
The story’s author, Julie Weiner, insists that the game is great fun, that any awkwardness is paradoxically dissipated by the fact that every single thing in the game is awkward and therefore nothing. There’s only the hiccups, she says, “when someone refuses to let themselves be awkward — the psychological equivalent of being the only person in the sauna clinging to a towel.”
This is my good time. As a child, I loved the Scruples board game and the Book of Questions, social experiments masquerading as parlor games. As an adult, I find corporate icebreakers a bit exciting. – What are your favorite cereals? What was your first job? — anything that allows people to stop talking about small talk and talk about themselves.
I think about games because it’s too hot for picnics, for long walks and bike rides, for the usual summer fun. Group therapy and the like can be too emotionally charged for family playtime, but as many discovered in the early months of the pandemic, you don’t need much time to entertain yourself for hours.
When you’re more comfortable inside than outside, when you’ve streamed everything that could be streamed, try playing Charades or Celebrities, low-tech entertainment that requires only your wits and a few rules. Maybe a conversational party game like Scattergories or Taboo? Or go old school: Monopoly. Uno. A deck of playing cards.
For solitary pursuits, The Times has a bunch of good games that I swear I would recommend to you even if I didn’t work here. I’m partial to crossword puzzles (I’m part of the team that tests them before they’re published), but most people I know are Spelling Bee addicts. Written by my colleagues at The Morning, the weekly news quiz is fun for nerds. (And Internet sensation Wordle will soon become board game.)
While normal behavior seems to be debilitatingly gamified wherever you turn (see: Waze, exercise trackers), you can still find fun in inventing games out of nothing when inspiration strikes. As any child who has ever dared to make their bed in less than three minutes can attest, the challenge keeps things interesting.
What are your favorite games? Tell me about them.
📺 The Last Movie Stars (streaming on HBO Max): While another documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward may have focused on their acting careers and half a century of marriage, this six-part series, directed by Ethan Hawke, adds to the uniqueness. In the midst of the pandemic, Hawke gathered Hollywood friends (George Clooney, Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell, Zoe Kazan…) on Zoom to read transcripts of a decade-old interview for Newman’s discarded memoir. The resulting film is a breathtaking look at fame, marriage and artistic legacy.
📚 “Doctor Moreau’s Daughter” (on sale now): Many of us have experienced this wonderful moment of discovery of the author and the desire to follow him wherever he goes. That’s how I felt when I read Mexican Gothic, a creepy novel by genre-jumping writer Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Her imagination is “amazing,” writes The Times horror columnist Daniel Trussoni. That remains true in her new book, a reimagining of the H. G. Wells science fiction classic.
🎧 “Rebirth” (Friday): You may have heard that Beyoncé is preparing a new album. This is her first solo studio album since 2016’s instant classic Lemonade. One track here is called “Plastic Off the Sofa”, which my grandma would never have approved of.
Tomato pie “Family heirloom”
In the midst of the heat, turn on the oven to bake anything – even the gorgeous Vallerie Lomas. heirloom tomato pie — might be a downright terrible idea. But not if you have a large toaster oven that can do the job without overheating the kitchen. So I made one this week with store-bought pesto and the season’s first heirloom tomatoes. I took the advice of the commentators and began to salt the tomatoes as they drain. This not only seasons them through and through, but also helps draw out the moisture, resulting in a cake that is firmer and easier to slice. I then savored it with a crispy salad and a cold drink—all without breaking a sweat. Or, if cooking is simply out of the question, we have plenty of no-cook recipes to help you get through the next few fiery days.
