Indonesia aims to bring its foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak under control by the end of this year, a government official said on Tuesday as it moves forward with a program to vaccinate millions of cattle.

More than 455,000 cattle in 23 of the archipelago’s 37 provinces were infected as of Tuesday, with 4,720 animals killed by the disease and 7,561 more slaughtered, according to government data.

Livestock production Countries including Australia After infections were discovered on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali and New Zealand stepped up their defenses against FMD.

“We hope that by the end of this year, we will be able to control the situation by reducing the number of cases reported from time to time,” Wiku Adisasmito, a spokesman for a government task force managing the outbreak, told a briefing.

“We assure the international community that Indonesia can control the outbreak.”

FMD is highly contagious and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other ruminant animals, but does not affect humans.

Indonesia has vaccinated nearly 900,000 cattle since launching the vaccination program in June and has received 3 million doses so far. Officials have announced that millions of doses will be procured by the end of this year.

The country has also stepped up biosecurity measures such as sanitation foot mats and disinfectant sprayers at many airports to ensure international and domestic travelers can prevent the spread of the virus, Viku said.