Indigenous scientists in Dawson City delve into our future in the face of climate change

Indigenous representatives, scientists and climate change experts talk about how Yukon’s permafrost landscape is thawing and what this means for adaptation, land use, industry and wildlife.

This issue is the focus of the Northern Yukon Permafrost Conference, a collaboration between the governments of Tr’ondek Khwechin and Wuntut Gwitchin, the Na-Cho Nyak Dun Indigenous Nation, and the Canadian Permafrost Association. The conference runs all week.

The permafrost shift is especially noticeable in Dawson City, says Jackie Olson, a Tr’ondek Khwechin resident who has lived in the area all her life.

“Buildings are starting to warp. You can see it in old buildings that have never been touched… how they begin to lean. So the evidence for permafrost is there.”

Olson said that providing more information about climate change would spur decision makers to take action.

“To a human this may seem like an impossible task, but if we all start thinking about it…we can bring this information with us and talk about it more…intellectually so that the people who can make a difference will hear it. “

Olson said the weather is becoming more unpredictable, fires are burning more intensely, glaciers are changing, and so are animals.

“I think it’s very important to get the message across to indigenous people. [and Elders’] Voices matter and they can make a huge difference and need to be heard,” she said.

“Young people in action. I just have to say: don’t give up. Don’t lose faith because our ancestors are behind us and they will continue to lead us wherever we go.”

The Dawson City hockey rink, curling rink, curling hall, and the second floor of the administration building closed in 2017 due to permafrost shifting. (Google Maps)

Chris Byrne, an expert on permafrost and underground ice at Carleton University, organized this conference and spent four decades studying permafrost in the Yukon.

Byrne said that while large conferences that require flying and driving cause their own emissions, it allows scientists and indigenous peoples to build relationships and deepen their understanding of the direct impact of melting permafrost on communities.

“This is not something that is usually valued in the training of many Western scientists,” said Byrne. Approximately 20 years ago, permafrost on the Dempster Highway was of little concern.

The northern part of the traditional Na-Cho Nyak Dun area has “numerous” permafrost breaches that can be seen for “miles and miles”.

“Things are happening that haven’t been seen in 14,000 years,” Byrne said, “and many of these changes are dangerous to fish and wildlife.

Section of the Dempster Highway. (Avery Singel/CBC)

“New world” of melting permafrost

Vuntut Gwitchin in “Old Crow” takes the lead in terms of climate change, with thawing permafrost causing land to go into the river.

The head of Vuntut Gwitchin, Dana Tiziah-Tramm, said the thawing permafrost will eventually affect fish and wildlife. He told the CBC that the discussions at this conference are about our future generations.

“We really need to come together because the decisions we’re making now are exponential and will resonate, and those decisions are based on the quality of today’s conversations.”

Wuntut Gwitchin First Nation chief Dana Tizya-Tramm poses for a photo in front of the Porcupine River in Old Crow on July 22. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

The conference, which runs all week, includes field trips to see firsthand the effects of melting permafrost.

The conference will discuss the geological hazards of a changing climate, such as landslides or flooding of roads and homes, as well as the “big geological hazard” of carbon release from melting permafrost, Berne said.

Delegates will also discuss adaptation to climate change, including how mining could change due to changes in groundwater chemistry and water contact with rocks that have not been touched for thousands of years, he said.

Bill Slater, environmental consultant, said a future of thawing permafrost will affect the way we plan for mining projects and the closure and remediation of existing mines. (Chris McIntyre/CBC)

“This is a new world where we are in permafrost… The people who live here tell us what these things mean to them, and it informs the scientists so that they understand that their work… the impact on people.”

Bill Slater has been involved in discussions about adaptation, such as the possibility of planning to shut down mining projects in the face of melting permafrost.

Slater has worked in the field of water management in the Yukon for 30 years, and as a consultant to First Nations governments on the impacts of mining and mine cleanup projects.

A thaw can affect the stability of land.

This aerial photograph shows the location of the 2021 permafrost collapse that caused a landslide into the Yukon River near Whitehorse. The landslide crawled within 55 meters of the Alaska Highway, as seen at the bottom of the image. (Yukon University)

He said talk of climate change often centers around vehicle emissions or fuel burning, but rarely about the type of emissions that can be created by digging up wetlands and releasing carbon that has been building up over thousands of years.

“We need to be more comprehensive…when considering the impacts of the projects we are doing and how they can affect the permafrost,” he said.