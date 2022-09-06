Indigenous peoples of Northern Alberta sued the province over cumulative environmental impacts

The northern Alberta Indigenous Nation has filed what experts say is the province’s first lawsuit, alleging that the cumulative effect of industry, agriculture and settlements is so pervasive that it violates the group’s treaty rights.

Duncan’s First Nation, located southwest of Peace River, a city about 500 kilometers north of Edmonton, claims the province has allowed so much activity and sold so much Crown land that members of the group can carry on their constitutionally guaranteed image. life with great difficulty.

“Alberta has a pattern of behavior that greatly restricts (the nation’s) right to hunt, fish and use traps as part of their lifestyle,” the lawsuit filed in Edmonton in July said.

“Habitats have been fragmented, lands and waters have been degraded, substances have been introduced that raise legitimate pollution concerns, and pollution and lands have been used for uses inconsistent with the continued meaningful exercise of (the nation’s) treaty rights.”

The province has yet to file for protection and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Alberta requires assessment of cumulative effects in environmental impact studies.

However, critics have long complained that these estimates are superficial and of little value. The group contends that Alberta has consistently allowed the group’s traditional lands to be developed and populated, project after project, without thinking about how these activities stack up.

Legal scholars have come to similar conclusions.

“These (cumulative) impacts cannot be addressed through piecemeal measures, such as separate permit decisions,” states a 2019 article in the Alberta Law Review.

Jeff Langlois, a lawyer for First Nation, said the group took part in all regulatory hearings that concerned them, but to little effect.

Duncan’s First Nation uses arguments similar to those successfully used last year by Blueberry First Nation in British Columbia. (City of Peace River)

“The cumulative impact of all these projects has resulted in a significant reduction,” he said.

In May, the group sent Prime Minister Jason Kenney a letter listing their concerns.

“We have repeatedly experienced Alberta’s appalling disregard for the challenges our members face in exercising their rights,” the post reads.

“Our people have now been sent to a small island.”

Duncan’s First Nation represents about 270 members.

Langlois said the prime minister had not responded and legal action was the only option left to Duncan.

“If they don’t sit down with us, we have to take one more step.”

A provincial spokesman declined to comment on the situation.

Duncan’s First Nation is using arguments similar to those successfully used last year by Blueberry First Nation in British Columbia, said Sean Sutherland, a Calgary-based environmental and indigenous rights lawyer who recently wrote an analysis of the Alberta case. .

Development on traditional Blueberry River lands is ‘extremely disappointing’, says executive Duration 2:48 Chief Marvin Yahi says moose and caribou are hard to come by after decades of industrial and urban development in northeast British Columbia.

“(The Blueberry decision) essentially aims to change the regulatory regime that was in place in the area, which is a rather unusual remedy for a writ,” he said.

“This claim is an attempt to transfer the analysis of Blueberry Indigenous Peoples to Alberta.”

Langlois said Duncan’s saw Blueberry’s success and is trying to replicate it.

“They watched their cousins ​​on the British Columbia side on the Blueberry border push their cases and get court rulings.”

As a result of this ruling by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, permit applications in the northeast of the province have been largely suspended since last summer. The court barred the province from authorizing further treaty-infringing activity and gave the parties a six-month time limit to work out the necessary changes.

That doesn’t make Duncan’s case a win-win, Sutherland said.

The facts on the ground have yet to be proven. In addition, an Alberta court may make a different decision as to what constitutes a forfeit of contractual rights.

“The standard that the British Columbia court relied on is that a breach (of contractual rights) occurs when there is a significant or significant reduction in rights based on cumulative impacts,” Sutherland said.

“We don’t know if the same legal standard will apply in Alberta.”

Sutherland said that because of the complexity of the charges, the British Columbia case took years to get through the courts.

Duncan’s First Nation is seeking serious remedies. He wants legal, enforceable guarantees of advice and research, as well as a permanent injunction preventing Alberta from allowing activity that harms the group’s ability to exercise its contractual rights.

While this may be the first group to take such arguments to court, it is not the first to be concerned about the constant shrinking of traditional land by permits for one development after another.

Fort Mackay Metis made such claims for many years until the province agreed to protect a particularly valuable area.