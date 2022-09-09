Indigenous peoples express their condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, but the colonial past causes some controversy.

Indigenous organizations in Manitoba offer condolences to the royal family on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, but some members of the community remain at odds with the colonial history of the crown’s abuses of First Nations, Métis and Inuit.
The 96-year-old who was Canada’s head of state and longest-reigning British monarch died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The Assembly of Indigenous Peoples and the Assembly of Chiefs of Manitoba issued a joint statement saying they were saddened by the news.
Cornell McLean, deputy grand head of the Assembly of Chiefs of Manitoba, said that indigenous peoples have a special relationship with the crown.
“We are two sovereign nations that have come together to honor the treaties between us and we look forward to working with the new king as treaty partners,” he said in a statement, adding that members of the Queen’s family “at this time are in our thoughts and prayers. .”
AFN Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said the Queen served “with distinction, wisdom, consistency and honor in both times of peace and war.”
“As sovereign nations, the indigenous peoples in the treaty territories located in Manitoba greatly value the sacred treaty relationship with the British Crown,” the joint statement said.
She expressed sympathy for the Queen’s son Charles “as he takes on his duties as a monarch, including maintaining treaty relations with the indigenous peoples.”
With a new monarch on the throne, Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand is hopeful that good relations between the Crown and Canada’s indigenous peoples will continue to develop.
“I hope that the compassion and professionalism of Queen Elizabeth will remain with the new king,” he said.
Although Chartrand never met her, he believes that Queen Elizabeth showed respect and devotion to the indigenous peoples.
He expressed the hope that King Charles would “carry the same torch”.
Complicated story
Despite good wishes and deep respect for the Queen among some Indigenous peoples, relations between the Crown and Indigenous peoples have also faced strain and broken promises over the years.
On Canada Day last year, statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria were toppled in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in response to the discovery of what is believed to be an unmarked grave at the site of several boarding schools that Indigenous children were forced to attend.
Boarding school survivor Belinda Vandenbroek was there that day to give a speech in response to the discovery. She didn’t expect the statues to fall so easily.
“I cried because I knew the story,” Vandenbroek, who attended an Anglican boarding school in Dauphine, said in an interview Thursday.
According to Vandenbroek, the story involves a one-way dynamic where the Crown takes away from indigenous peoples.
She suggested that the monarch no longer hold an important position in Canada.
“I don’t know if we can say we’re Canadians when in fact we’re still swearing allegiance to the Queen,” Vandenbroek said. “Why are we still doing this in 2022?”
Niigaan Sinclair, Professor of Indigenous Studies at the University of Manitoba and Acting Department Head, said the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples is complex for several reasons.
“The Crown has committed terrible abuses against us as a people – it was part of the theft of our lands, it was part of the enactment of horribly racist legislation,” he said.
“But, on the other hand, the Crown goes back to a relationship that in its infancy was promising, had many opportunities between our peoples and the Crown, to share the land, to live together.”
Sinclair said that while he doesn’t think the Queen has done much for Indigenous communities, she has continued “the tradition of hope that people have had because of the many ways she has been generous.”