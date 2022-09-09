type here...
CANADA Indigenous peoples express their condolences on the death of...
CANADA

Indigenous peoples express their condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, but the colonial past causes some controversy.

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Queen’s death triggers complex emotions for natives

14 hours ago

Duration 2:02

For the natives, the death of Queen Elizabeth evokes a range of emotions, given their strained relationship with the monarchy and its colonial legacy.

Indigenous organizations in Manitoba offer condolences to the royal family on the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, but some members of the community remain at odds with the colonial history of the crown’s abuses of First Nations, Métis and Inuit.

The 96-year-old who was Canada’s head of state and longest-reigning British monarch died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Assembly of Indigenous Peoples and the Assembly of Chiefs of Manitoba issued a joint statement saying they were saddened by the news.

Cornell McLean, deputy grand head of the Assembly of Chiefs of Manitoba, said that indigenous peoples have a special relationship with the crown.

“We are two sovereign nations that have come together to honor the treaties between us and we look forward to working with the new king as treaty partners,” he said in a statement, adding that members of the Queen’s family “at this time are in our thoughts and prayers. .”

  • ‘We won’t see her like this’: Manitobans react to Queen Elizabeth’s death
  • Queen Elizabeth, head of state of Canada, dies at 96

AFN Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said the Queen served “with distinction, wisdom, consistency and honor in both times of peace and war.”

First Nations sugking chief Donovan Fontaine waits to greet Queen Elizabeth at the Riel Esplanade during her visit to Winnipeg on July 3, 2010. Thursday. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

“As sovereign nations, the indigenous peoples in the treaty territories located in Manitoba greatly value the sacred treaty relationship with the British Crown,” the joint statement said.

She expressed sympathy for the Queen’s son Charles “as he takes on his duties as a monarch, including maintaining treaty relations with the indigenous peoples.”

  • Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Canada is preparing for official mourning.
  • The death of Queen Elizabeth led to a change in the name of the court of Manitoba

With a new monarch on the throne, Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand is hopeful that good relations between the Crown and Canada’s indigenous peoples will continue to develop.

“I hope that the compassion and professionalism of Queen Elizabeth will remain with the new king,” he said.

Although Chartrand never met her, he believes that Queen Elizabeth showed respect and devotion to the indigenous peoples.

He expressed the hope that King Charles would “carry the same torch”.

Complicated story

Despite good wishes and deep respect for the Queen among some Indigenous peoples, relations between the Crown and Indigenous peoples have also faced strain and broken promises over the years.

On Canada Day last year, statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria were toppled in the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in response to the discovery of what is believed to be an unmarked grave at the site of several boarding schools that Indigenous children were forced to attend.

The statue of Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here on the east side of the legislature’s grounds, was toppled on July 2, 2021, as was the statue of Queen Victoria on the north side of the grounds. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Boarding school survivor Belinda Vandenbroek was there that day to give a speech in response to the discovery. She didn’t expect the statues to fall so easily.

  • Statue of Queen Victoria decapitated by protesters beyond repair, Manitoba government says
  • Mother figure or colonial oppressor? Examining the legacy of Queen Victoria after the fall of the statue in Winnipeg

“I cried because I knew the story,” Vandenbroek, who attended an Anglican boarding school in Dauphine, said in an interview Thursday.

According to Vandenbroek, the story involves a one-way dynamic where the Crown takes away from indigenous peoples.

Belinda Vandenbroek attended a boarding school in Dauphine for 10 years. (SHS)

She suggested that the monarch no longer hold an important position in Canada.

“I don’t know if we can say we’re Canadians when in fact we’re still swearing allegiance to the Queen,” Vandenbroek said. “Why are we still doing this in 2022?”

Niigaan Sinclair, Professor of Indigenous Studies at the University of Manitoba and Acting Department Head, said the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples is complex for several reasons.

“The Crown has committed terrible abuses against us as a people – it was part of the theft of our lands, it was part of the enactment of horribly racist legislation,” he said.

Niigaan Sinclair is Professor and Acting Chair of the Department of Indigenous Studies at the University of Manitoba. (SHS)

“But, on the other hand, the Crown goes back to a relationship that in its infancy was promising, had many opportunities between our peoples and the Crown, to share the land, to live together.”

Sinclair said that while he doesn’t think the Queen has done much for Indigenous communities, she has continued “the tradition of hope that people have had because of the many ways she has been generous.”

Previous articleMichigan Supreme Court: Abortion Amendment Must Appear on Ballot
Next articleOle Miss welcomes family back to Oxford to honor Luke Knox’s legacy on Saturday

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate says tide is turning in race: People here ‘don’t know their state’

off Video GOP gubernatorial nominee looks to turn blue state red: 'Oregonians...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Madison Geciotto Gilbert Talks Campaigning, Pro-Life Position, and Student Loan Handout While Pregnant

closer Video EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Madison Geciotto Gilbert Talks About Running For Congress...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Ole Miss welcomes family back to Oxford to honor Luke Knox’s legacy on Saturday

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Indigenous peoples express their condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth, but the colonial past causes some controversy.

Queen's death triggers complex emotions for natives14 hours agoDuration 2:02For the natives, the death of Queen Elizabeth evokes...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Michigan Supreme Court: Abortion Amendment Must Appear on Ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights must appear on the November...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Premier League games postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Conservative leadership event proceeds as planned during mourning period

Composite illustration of Conservative leader candidates Pierre Poilivre...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canada lost 40,000 jobs in August for the third month in a row

Canada's economy has lost more than 100,000 jobs...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

This couple from British Columbia found a doctor by placing an ad in the newspaper. Others hope to repeat their success

Janet and Michael Mort are a Victorian couple...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

I fought to have my late husband’s name added to our daughter’s birth certificate.

Abigail Brown was born three years after her...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News